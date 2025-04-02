What Does The 48 Mean On The Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight?

While Harley-Davidson has dabbled in some strange designs in the past, it has also produced some pretty great looking bikes, including the Sportster Forty-Eight. The model is known for its distinctive peanut gas tank, so it's no surprise that it's sort of the reason behind the unusual model name. With a 2.1 gallon capacity, it's believed that a single full tank would give you around 48 miles of riding. For reference, this doesn't necessarily hold a candle to some of the most fuel efficient motorcycles out there, especially with other bikes delivering over 100 miles per gallon. But as with many things in life, sometimes great looks can override any other factor when choosing a bike. For example, the Forty-Eight Special, which had a sexy 70's vintage flair, could definitely make a few heads turn.

However, beauty fades and it wasn't enough to keep the Sportster Forty-Eight on the market. In an effort to take out all the Evolution (Evo) Engine-powered Sportsters from its line up, the Forty-Eight was simply collateral damage. Considered one of the best Harley-Davidson engines out there, the Evo is widely believed to have saved the company from closing up shop during tough times. But with the typical progression of the industry, it was only natural that the model was phased out when better designs came along. That said, while the Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight is no longer in production, there are ways to get your hands on one.