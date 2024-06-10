What Ever Happened To The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Motorcycle?

With well over a century's worth of motorcycle production to its name, Harley-Davidson's line of road-chewing bikes is impressive, to say the very least. "Iconic" might actually be the better word, as the manufacturer has put some of the best bikes in existence on the road since its founding, with its Sportster line no doubt ranking high on the list of its most-loved makes. Harley's beloved bobber first debuted in 1957 and proved such a hit, the manufacturer has kept some version of the Sportster in production ever since.

Among the more recent additions to Harley-Davidson's celebrated lineup was the Forty-Eight, which entered the Sportster chat in 2010. Reportedly named after the famed "peanut" fuel tank that Harley debuted in 1948, the fat-tired, low-riding, and retro-inspired bike was well-liked and well-reviewed upon its debut. Some moto pros, however, admitted to enjoying its eye-catching style a bit more than its ride. Nonetheless, the Forty-Eight was deemed by many as a welcome option for the city that also satisfied the need for speed on the freeway.

The Forty-Eight remained a staple of the Harley-Davidson lineup for more than a decade, with the 2022 model year proving the end of the road for the popular build. Though some were perplexed by the decision to phase out the Forty-Eight, it was apparently made as part of a much wider change in direction for Harley-Davidson. And yes, that change affected several bikes in the Sportster line.