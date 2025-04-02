What Does LBX Stand For On A Lexus?
Toyota's luxury division Lexus has come a long way since launching its first cars, the Lexus LS and ES, back in 1989. It's gone from having just those two under its banner to now becoming one of the biggest luxury car brands in the world, with a wide range of cars that enjoy a solid reputation for all the right reasons. Since 2023, the Japanese automaker's European, Australian, and Japanese model lineups have expanded even further with the addition of new models, including the Lexus LBX, a subcompact, self-charging hybrid electric crossover positioned below the Lexus UX as the brand's smallest SUV.
The contemporary-styled LBX, the brainchild of Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, is aimed at young buyers who wish to differentiate themselves from other drivers by opting for a crossover with a stylish exterior and modern technology. It is built on the Toyota GA-B platform shared with compact cars such as the XP210-series Toyota Yaris and Toyota Yaris Cross, which originally launched in Japan back in 2020. And, like those models, the Lexus LBX is not sold in the U.S., which leaves the UX Hybrid as the smallest Lexus SUV in the States. As for its name, Lexus says the "LBX" moniker as used on the Lexus vehicle stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover.
The LBX is the first three-letter Lexus since the LFA
Since debuting for the 1990 model year, Lexus cars have traditionally featured two-letter model names such as ES, LS, SC, RX, GX, and LX. However, following its introduction in October 2009, the Lexus LFA supercar broke the mold by donning a three-letter name. It remained the lone three-letter Lexus model for more than a decade until the pint-sized LBX came along in June 2023.
Earlier that year, reports suggested that Toyota would use the BX moniker for the small SUV. However, the Japanese automaker ultimately opted for the LBX designation, supposedly to avoid infringing intellectual property rights of Citroën, which trademarked the BX name for use on its cars in the 1980s and 1990s.
Performance wise, the LBX is the first Lexus car to feature a three-cylinder engine. Its hybrid setup consists of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and an electric motor that combine for 134 total horsepower and 136 lb-ft of torque. With that, Lexus says the LBX can accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.2 seconds.