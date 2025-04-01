Why Your Hisense Chest Freezer May Not Be Working (And How To Possibly Fix It)

It's always a pain when a fridge or freezer stops working. Not only do you have a faulty appliance to deal with, but you also have the ticking clock of perishable foods that you want to keep from going bad as the icebox's internal temperature slowly starts to climb. This can happen to even the biggest major refrigeration brands. In these situations, it might be best for you to see if there's anything you can do yourself to get the device up and running again before contacting a service professional. That way, you can get the machine up and running right away and avoid having to throw away spoiled food.

The Chinese brand Hisense makes several refrigeration products, including three chest freezers: a 5.0 cu. ft. model, a 7.0 cu. ft. model, and a large 17.7 cu. ft. model. These refrigerators and freezers are generally well-regarded by owners, but even they can occasionally stop working. Several users who own one of these have reported an issue where the freezer will suddenly stop producing cold air. Fortunately, Hisense has provided a list of likely culprits for the issue and instructions for things that you can do to try and fix them before biting the bullet and taking it in for repair or replacement.

That said, the two smaller freezers come with a one-year warranty for parts and repair, and the larger freezer comes with a two-year warranty. You may wish to take advantage of these before taking on any invasive repairs that may void them.

