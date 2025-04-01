2025 Porsche Macan EV - 3 Of The Coolest Interior Features

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV was first launched in early 2024 and has some very cool interior features. This is a very different vehicle from the internal combustion engine-powered Macan, which is no longer sold in Europe but is still available in the U.S. First, an overview of the Macan EV lineup. The 2025 Porsche Macan EV is available in four different variants: the Electric, the 4 Electric, the 4S Electric, and the Turbo Electric. Power outputs range from the rear-wheel drive (RWD) Macan Electric's 355 horsepower to much more in the all-wheel drive (AWD) models: 402 hp in the Macan 4, 509 horses in the Macan 4S, and a neck-snapping 630 horsepower in the Macan Turbo.

Acceleration is impressive, with Car and Driver estimated 0-60 mph times ranging from 5.2 seconds for the RWD Macan down to 2.9 seconds for the AWD Turbo. Pricing starts at $75,300 for the RWD Macan Electric and progresses to $105,300 for the top-of-the-line Macan Turbo Electric. The 2025 Porsche Macan EV also brings a big boost in rear seating space and luggage capacity as well as increased use of environmentally-friendly materials. A "frunk" with 2.9 cubic feet of space has been added to the front of the vehicle and opens with a swipe below the Porsche emblem. As with other Porsches, the options list is long and pricey, allowing you to customize your Macan to whatever extent you can afford.

