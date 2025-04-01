2025 Porsche Macan EV - 3 Of The Coolest Interior Features
The 2025 Porsche Macan EV was first launched in early 2024 and has some very cool interior features. This is a very different vehicle from the internal combustion engine-powered Macan, which is no longer sold in Europe but is still available in the U.S. First, an overview of the Macan EV lineup. The 2025 Porsche Macan EV is available in four different variants: the Electric, the 4 Electric, the 4S Electric, and the Turbo Electric. Power outputs range from the rear-wheel drive (RWD) Macan Electric's 355 horsepower to much more in the all-wheel drive (AWD) models: 402 hp in the Macan 4, 509 horses in the Macan 4S, and a neck-snapping 630 horsepower in the Macan Turbo.
Acceleration is impressive, with Car and Driver estimated 0-60 mph times ranging from 5.2 seconds for the RWD Macan down to 2.9 seconds for the AWD Turbo. Pricing starts at $75,300 for the RWD Macan Electric and progresses to $105,300 for the top-of-the-line Macan Turbo Electric. The 2025 Porsche Macan EV also brings a big boost in rear seating space and luggage capacity as well as increased use of environmentally-friendly materials. A "frunk" with 2.9 cubic feet of space has been added to the front of the vehicle and opens with a swipe below the Porsche emblem. As with other Porsches, the options list is long and pricey, allowing you to customize your Macan to whatever extent you can afford.
Plenty of screens and a voice assistant ride with you
The Macan EV comes standard with two video screens built into the dash. One is a configurable, curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, while the second is a customizable 10.9-inch touchscreen in the center. An optional third screen, also 10.9 inches in size, sits in front of the passenger and can provide video content. The displays present the driver with the Porsche Driver Experience, which consists of a welcome animation and a high-res 3D representation of your Macan EV in the proper color. This rendering of the vehicle shows the depth of the paint in a realistic fashion, along with a depiction of the road surface based on the drive mode selected — stones in the off-road setting or curbs when in sport mode.
The Macan EV also comes with a Themes app, which permits all of the digital surfaces inside the vehicle to be coordinated with its exterior color. It currently offers customers a choice of 12 colors, with assistance provided by the app if desired. There is also a voice assistant that can be summoned by saying, "Hey Porsche." The voice assistant has an avatar that appears as an electrical sphere. The voice system uses two microphones to avoid any confusion if the driver and passenger are both speaking. It can currently recognize 23 different languages including Turkish, Hungarian, Taiwanese, Czech, Cantonese, and Portugese.
The Macan EV has great smartphone integration
The Macan EV uses an Android Auto-based infotainment system. It powers up as soon as the driver approaches the vehicle with the key; this way, the system is ready to go the moment you get behind the wheel. The Porsche App Center works in a similar way to the Apple or Android app stores. It allows drivers and passengers to use their favorite apps within the Porsche ecosystem, while also permitting the use of apps that are installed on their phones.
Porsche calls this a "blended ecosystem," which will not interfere with a driver's preference to use Apple CarPlay for navigation. The system also permits the use of voice commands to control functions like the seat heaters and climate control, as well as operate Porsche in-car apps. The Macan's blended ecosystem also provides control of app-based functions from your smartphone. A spacious front console holds your phone as it charges wirelessly at up to 15 watts.
The head-up display includes augmented reality tech
The Macan EV is the first Porsche to have a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) technology (a $2,530 option). The Macan EV's head-up AR display is one of the biggest available in a vehicle. It appears to be 10 meters (33 feet) ahead of the driver, making it the equivalent of an 87-inch screen. This advanced system can integrate a wide variety of data and project it onto the windshield, directly in the driver's field of view. This includes navigation guidance, traffic signage, the current speed, and the current speed limit.
It can also work with the functions of the adaptive cruise control, in which the pre-set following distance appears in a dot pattern. The various driver assistance systems can also use the head-up AR display to warn the driver of any detected hazards. The Macan EV's steering wheel controls can be used to customize the display. An additional alert system comes from the Macan EV's ambient lighting, which uses 56 LEDs across the dash to provide visualizations of vehicle functions like drive mode, launch control, and battery charging. It can also warn you if a vehicle is occupying your blind spot during a lane change or if a bicyclist is approaching while you get ready to open the door.