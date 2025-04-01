What Does It Mean If A Biker Bends Their Left Arm Down With The Palm Facing Back?

When you make this palm-backward, bent-arm hand signal, you are indicating that you are coming to a stop. Yes, your taillights should illuminate your motorcycle to tell the person behind you that you are stopping, but sometimes that is not enough. Your taillights could not be working properly, and you might not be aware of that. There is also the notion that the back of a motorcycle is not a particularly large surface area, and the person driving behind you may not notice them turning on when you apply the brakes, especially during a bright day. In that scenario, seeing your arm stretched out could be far more noticeable to that driver, making the driver behind you apply their brakes far sooner. This is also crucial if you are the leader of a motorcycle club who may not all be able to see your taillights.

It is very important to remember that this 90-degree has your forearm pointed down. If you have your forearm pointed up, that is telling the person behind you that you are making a right turn. Of course, that is also a hand signal you need to commit to memory, but it is crucially important that you do not mix them up.

Apart from palm signals, there are also finger signals, like two fingers up, that the rider should know. All such information is not just useful to motorcycle drivers — those who drive in a car need to know these hand signals as well. That way, you can know exactly how the cyclists on the road with you are moving. After all, it is not the cyclist's sole responsibility to look out for themselves. Everybody needs to be looking out for everybody on the road.

