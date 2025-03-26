What Is The M88 Recovery Vehicle And And When Does The Military Use Them?

The M88 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lifting Extraction System — also known as the HERCULES — is utilized by both the United States Army and Marine Corps. It's a beast of a full-tracked armored vehicle that weighs 70 tons, designed to help out every type of main battle tank when they need it. Got stuck in the mud? HERCULES is there. Damaged from combat and need a tow? Call in the M88. It was built with an A-frame winch that could pull turrets and engines that weighed up to 25 tons off the tank for maintenance. It also came with a dozer blade that was used to dig in and anchor itself while assisting a tank.

Early versions of the M88 could tow up to 56 tons, which was barely suitable for one of the best tanks ever made, the M1 Abrams. Every new iteration of the M1 weighed too much for the M88 because of depleted uranium armor rather than steel, requiring two M88s — the more recent M1A2SEPv3 weighs more than 73 tons — for a tow.

By the '90s, the Army and Marines started using the M88A2 with a 12 cylinder air-cooled diesel engine that pumped out 1050 horsepower, which could tow up to 80 tons and lift 35 tons with the winch — allowing them to use only one HERCULES to tow an Abrams. This was the version used throughout Operation Iraqi Freedom that ripped out the Saddam Hussein statue from its place in Baghdad. The military didn't stop at the A2, though.

