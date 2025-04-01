What Does The EPC Light Mean On A Car (And Is It Dangerous?)

Your car dashboard has several warning lights, with each having its own meaning. For instance, the check engine light, which you'll find on almost all car dashboards, typically lights up when there's an issue with the catalytic converter or the spark plug. Similarly, there's an EPC (electric power control) light, which is mainly found in cars under the Volkswagen Audi Group. It indicates that there's an issue with one or more computer-controlled systems or sensors of your vehicle.

When you switch on the ignition, the ECM (engine control module) checks if all engine components are functioning properly. During this process, all the warning lights of your vehicle, including the EPC light, are illuminated. If the ECM detects an issue with any computer-controlled system or sensor, the EPC warning light will be illuminated after you turn on the engine. The ECM will also store a diagnostic trouble code related to the problem that was found in its memory. The code can be used by the technicians to easily detect the exact issue that is triggering the EPC warning light.