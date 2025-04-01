What Is Dynata? (And Why They Keep Calling You)

In an era where data is king, many companies go to great lengths to be as in-the-know as possible about market trends, besieging consumers with cookies, questions, and surveys at virtually every conceivable point of contact to collect their information. Heck, these days even smart TVs can spy on you in service of collecting data. A lot of companies are also still looking to procure that vital data the old-fashioned way by cold-calling people on the phone.

Odds are you've gotten a data-collecting call yourself lately. And if you have, it's all but certain that one of the calls came from a company called Dynata. That is assuming, of course, you didn't dodge the call altogether because you tabbed Dynata as yet another company looking to sell you something or nefarious agents trying to collect your precious personally identifiable information (aka PII). In the case of Dynata, such fears would've been unwarranted, as the company is a legitimate data collection agency that specializes in giving surveys to consumers that are geared toward helping organizations gauge the market for their goods and services.

Dynata is no small fry in the data game either, with the company's Google search link proclaiming it as "the world's largest first party data platform." The company's splash page also boasts partnerships with major modern corporations like Meta, Amazon, Verizon, and Comcast-Xfinity. Given those lofty connections, it would not be surprising to learn that you've received several calls from Dynata about various different organizations.

