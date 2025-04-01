What Are Tuya Smart Devices & How Do They Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've searched for smart devices on Amazon, there's a good chance you've come across products with the Tuya label. At first glance, it may appear that Tuya is a product line. After all, its name is often prominently featured in the product titles of a range of devices, including smart bulbs, plugs, cameras, and other home gadgets. Indeed, Tuya provides the technology behind some of the best smart devices on the market, according to Amazon reviews. The company provides artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms that make it easy for manufacturers to add smart features to their products, like remote control, scheduling, and compatibility with voice assistants.

Tuya got its start back in 2014 when it was founded by Jerry Wang, who'd previously held senior positions at Alibaba Group. The company, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, has experienced significant growth since it went public in 2021, with its technology being used to power over 100,000 smart devices and its IoT development platform supporting more than 384,000 businesses worldwide.

By all accounts, Tuya has been a modern-day tech success story. However, the company isn't without critics, mainly due to concerns about privacy after reports surfaced that Tuya had servers based in China. Still, unlike the much-talked-about TikTok ban, there have been no serious calls to limit Tuya-powered devices in major markets like the U.S. or Europe. In fact, Tuya may already be working quietly in the background, powering some of your smart devices.

