Why Are People Stealing Tesla Supercharger Cables?

People are stealing Tesla Supercharger cables for one simple reason. Like every electric vehicle (EV) charging cable, Tesla's charging cables are made of copper, a metal that generates enough cash for thieves to make it worth stealing. As a point of reference, Tesla has 2,529 Supercharger stations that contain 29,601 Tesla Supercharger ports in the US alone. Worldwide, Tesla provides more than 60,000 Supercharger ports — that's a lot of copper cables.

As EV charging stations have grown in both size and number, they have become an increasingly large target for those who cut off the charging cables and take them to scrap metal dealers for some quick cash – as much as $5.20 per pound. Some Tesla Supercharger stations, which support every electric car in the US, have even been hit by thieves just before they opened to the public for the first time. This not only can disable the station (depending on how many of its cables were stolen) but also prevents the people traveling in that area from charging and continuing on their trips. Some Tesla Supercharger stations have been hit repeatedly. Since Tesla has opened up its Superchargers to other EV brands, this will become a more pressing problem.

It takes some effort to cut the cables away from the chargers since Tesla's cables are around four and a half inches thick. The thieves must then remove the rubber insulation, the cable's cooling system, and the charging connector that plugs into the electric car. That's a lot of work for $200 worth of copper, but Tesla Supercharger cables remain a target.