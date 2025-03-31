Was The BlackBerry Storm A Good Phone? Here's What Owners Had To Say

In the modern era, two major phone brands have come to dominate the cell phone market: iPhone and the name behind some truly weird products, Samsung. However, if you're of a certain age, there's a chance that a few other long-forgotten names might jog your memory. One of the most notable is BlackBerry, which first came to fruition in 1999, courtesy of Research in Motion, in pager form. In the following years, the line expanded to include cell phones, though this move did little to keep it around for the long haul. By the 2010s, the rise of the smartphone had begun, and the writing was on the wall for BlackBerry. Not even the most iconic BlackBerry phones in history could prevent the brand's demise.

Despite its demise, the BlackBerry brand was far from a failure. For a time, it absolutely took over the tech world and mainstream popular culture as a whole. Public figures like President Barack Obama and then-Prince Charles famously made headlines for their embrace of BlackBerry tech, and numerous models cemented their place in history. The BlackBerry 5810 was the first model to have mobile phone capabilities with the aid of a headset, and the Pearl was the first BlackBerry to include a camera and media player. Several models made waves with their physical keyboards, which were and are still highly regarded among those who used them.

The BlackBerry Storm is not among these models. The phone was released in November 2008, marking the brand's first foray into full-touchscreen cell phones. All these years after its release, and the death of the brand behind it, it hasn't become lost to time. The question is, almost two decades after its launch, was the phone ever regarded as good? Here's what folks had to say about it.

