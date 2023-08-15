Why This BlackBerry Was One Of The Biggest Flops In Smartphone History

Once dubbed a potential iPhone killer, there were high hopes for the BlackBerry Storm when it emerged on the scene back in 2008. After all, the Storm was designed by Research in Motion (RIM), the company responsible for developing the BlackBerry brand, which had a proven track record of successful innovation and had produced some of the best-selling and most memorable smartphones in history up to that point.

And it had the backing of two of the biggest names in the industry — Verizon in the U.S. and Vodafone in Europe. However, past success is no guarantee of future results. Something BlackBerry and its loyal customers would have to learn the hard way.

A series of issues, including a sluggish and unresponsive touchscreen, hardware problems, and software bugs and glitches, plagued the phone, leading to a wave of criticism. The company went into damage control mode, releasing firmware updates in an attempt to address the problems.

But it wasn't enough, and by 2009, just a year after its release, the once-promising Storm was almost universally considered a failure.