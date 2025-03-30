Can You Use A 100W LED Bulb In A 60W Socket?

Though we don't often think too hard about them, light bulbs have undergone major changes throughout the years. They've become brighter, longer-lasting, and more environmentally friendly. Simultaneously, old incarnations like incandescent bulbs have been banned in the United States for some time, with LED bulbs becoming the standard in most households and businesses. They're a more energy-efficient option, taking in less power while still delivering impressive amounts of light, and will last you significantly longer than the average incandescent bulb. However, adding them to your fixtures isn't as simple as removing the old bulb and putting in a new one.

For example, if you have a 100-watt LED bulb and a 60-watt fixture, can you safely use the bulb in it? While it might not seem possible to pull off such a combination, in truth, it's entirely doable. That's because the LED bulb isn't technically drawing in 100 watts of energy when put into a 60-watt-maximum fixture. Instead, it only uses between 12 and 14 watts on average, with some coming closer to 20 watts. This is seen right on the front of LED bulb packaging, with the much lower actual use wattage right beside the 100-watt label. All of this ties into something called equivalent wattage.

So, how does equivalent wattage work, and how does it allow a 100-watt bulb to fit a 60-watt fixture? It all comes down to the key measurements in lighting and how LED bulbs have altered the scales.

