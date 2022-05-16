Is Blue Light Bad For Your Skin?

You may already know that blue light is emitted from your smartphone screen and that this blue light can cause issues with eye strain in addition to impacting your sleep health. In the skincare community, blue light has yet another potential danger: causing damage to your skin. The practice of blue light blocking has become trendy for this very reason. Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum for humans, and the sun itself emits blue light.

Though it is most commonly associated with gadgets, the amount of blue light coming from smartphones is very minor compared to the levels in sunlight. Does blue light pose any real danger to your skin? There have been a minimal number of studies that point to "yes," but not enough research has been done yet to say so for sure. In this case, you may be wondering what exactly blue light is and how it can potentially affect your health. Here's what we know.