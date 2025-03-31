Why Do Some TV Remote Buttons Have Dots? Here's What They're For

Your TV remote is probably the number one gadget you hate losing. Without it, watching TV is just so inconvenient. You'd either have to get up from the couch to push the buttons on the back of the TV, or configure your phone as your alternative remote control. Both options can be quite limiting since these controls usually aren't an exact copy of your physical remote.

Advertisement

This means you lose some of the special functionalities of your original remote control. For instance, your TV remote might have app shortcut buttons that open your frequently used apps with just one press, a customizable button for your own shortcuts, and maybe even a scroll wheel to use the remote as a computer mouse pointer.

There's also one other thing that a physical TV remote has that TV back buttons or remote apps don't: tiny dots on/near some of the buttons. Most of the time, you can see this bump on the number 5, and other times, they're on the channel or volume rocker as well. Nope, those little dots aren't there for aesthetics. They actually serve a nifty purpose: help you distinguish the remote buttons and find the right one just by touch.

Advertisement