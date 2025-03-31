Who Owns Summit Tires And Where Are They Made?

Replacing tires can be very expensive, especially when opting for premium brands like the family-owned Michelin and corporation-owned Bridgestone. These brands command higher prices due to their advanced production technologies and high-quality materials. As a result, many car owners would rather step down to affordable alternatives. Summit Tires is one such budget-friendly brand.

The brand was established in 1974 by a group of independent tire distributors. However, since the turn of the century, it has been wholly owned by the private brander and dealer buying program group named Sure Tire Co. — formerly based in Brandon, Florida, in the early 2000s, before relocating to Wentzville, Missouri.

Under the leadership of Patrick McLaughlin, who was hired as executive director in March 2002, Sure Tire grew its product lineup by consistently introducing new tire sizes and models for the North American market. It eventually expanded its distribution network to Australia, Canada, South America, and Latin America.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sure Tire has seemingly struggled to stay afloat. It received a warning for not filing its annual registration report in June 2020. The company received the same notice in June 2022. Four months later, the State of Missouri revoked its business. Per the state's order, the brand may no longer carry on its operations except for those needed to wind up or liquidate its business.

