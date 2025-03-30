What Happened To The Terrashroom From Shark Tank Season 16?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank" has featured no particular shortage of bright-eyed entrepreneurs hoping against hope that their product is destined to be the next big thing in the consumer arena. Of course, the market success of many of those products is largely dependent on whether or not said entrepreneurs can soft-toe their way into making a lucrative deal with one of the series' regular panel of would-be investors. And if more than 15-seasons of "Shark Tank" has taught us anything, it's that making a deal is no easy feat, as the likes of Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban are rarely quick to part with their hard-earned dollars to back an unproven upstart.

Jared Steele and his in-home intelligent mushroom growing system Terrashroom were wholly unproven when the Austin, Texas based entrepreneur stepped into the "Shark Tank" studio looking for help in taking the product to the next level. Steele was facing an uphill battle almost from the get-go, as the Terrashroom creator's ask translated to a $7 million valuation despite the fact that his company had not yet delivered a single unit to its customers. That fact led some Sharks to deliver a relatively quick offering of the customary, "I'm out."

There was, however, one intriguing offer made to Steele, with O'Leary deciding to "take a flyer" on Terrashroom. Did Steele take the deal? Has Terrashroom become the first name in homegrown mushrooms? Here's what happened to Terrashroom after its Season 16 "Shark Tank" appearance.

