What Happened To Getaway From Shark Tank Season 8?

If ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank" has taught us nothing else, it's that nobody really knows which ideas and products will succeed in the real world. The show's primary source of intrigue has become watching which ideas the panel of potential investors choose to throw their market weight and hard-earned money behind from week to week.

Advertisement

Watching how the would-be entrepreneurs react when a "Shark Tank" panelist makes an offer is often even more intriguing — especially on the rare occasions when they choose to pass on an investment offer. That was just the case during a Season 8 episode that found Pete Davis and Jon Staff trying to convince the likes of Barbara Corcoran, Chris Sacca, and Season 4 CoatChex investor Mark Cuban to fund their tiny home vacation concept, Getaway. Their model is relatively simple, with the duo seizing on the small-house craze in the context of providing a cheap way to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life by booking a night or two off the proverbial grid without the need to invest in the necessary roughing-it essentials.

Advertisement

Davis and Staff walked into the studio with some impressive financial stats to back their concept, doing so with a substantial ask that equated to a $10 million dollar valuation. While the duo was ultimately able to procure offers from two sharks, they surprised many by essentially passing on both, and it's been fascinating to watch what's happened to Getaway since.