What Does It Mean When A Biker Opens And Closes Their Left Fist?

It doesn't matter whether you're riding a low-maintenance bike from Royal Enfield or one of the most expensive motorcycles like the Suzuki Hayabusa, there are certain things that you need to be aware of before you take your ride on the highway. Knowing how to ride the bike and the rules you need to follow on the road are essential, but in addition to them, you should also be aware of different hand gestures riders use on the road. These gestures mainly come in handy when riding in a group and ensure that the leader can easily pass on important messages to other group members.

Advertisement

For instance, if the leader swings their left palm downward, then it signals to other bikers of the group that they need to slow their bikes. Similarly, there's another hand gesture that bikers use in which they open and close their left fist. This is a blinking gesture, and it's related to your bike's turn signals.