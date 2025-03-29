What Does It Mean When A Biker Opens And Closes Their Left Fist?
It doesn't matter whether you're riding a low-maintenance bike from Royal Enfield or one of the most expensive motorcycles like the Suzuki Hayabusa, there are certain things that you need to be aware of before you take your ride on the highway. Knowing how to ride the bike and the rules you need to follow on the road are essential, but in addition to them, you should also be aware of different hand gestures riders use on the road. These gestures mainly come in handy when riding in a group and ensure that the leader can easily pass on important messages to other group members.
For instance, if the leader swings their left palm downward, then it signals to other bikers of the group that they need to slow their bikes. Similarly, there's another hand gesture that bikers use in which they open and close their left fist. This is a blinking gesture, and it's related to your bike's turn signals.
Why a fellow rider would open and close their left fist
Turn signals play a vital role while riding any vehicle. When you use a turn signal, it tells other road users about your next move and whether you're going to turn left or right. However, it's very easy to forget to turn the indicator off after you've made the turn. The chances of this happening are very high if your bike doesn't start beeping when using your turn signal. When this happens, it can give other vehicles on the road the wrong idea about your next move.
While you may eventually realize that you have left the signal on, other bikers can let you know about it by opening and closing their left fist. They'll generally keep on performing this hand gesture until you notice and turn the signal off.
This hand gesture can also be used in case a turn signal is not working. For instance, if you need to take a left turn, you would extend your left arm outward with your palm facing forward. Then, you close and reopen your fist multiple times until you have completed the turn.