What Does It Mean When A Biker Swings Their Left Palm Downwards?

Are you planning a long trip with your biker gang? If so, then there are two main things that you need to have knowledge about. First is obviously how to ride the bike, and the second is the different hand gestures that bikers use on the road. Knowing about these gestures will really help your group communicate with each other on the road. These hand signals can act as a lifesaver if your biker gang is not connected to each other through a headset while riding.

There are many hand signals that bikers use while riding. For instance, you may see a biker pointing two fingers up. This signal is called "double file," and it is mainly shown by the biker who is leading the group to signal other bikers to change the formation on the road. Similarly, you'll sometimes find a biker swinging their left palm downwards while riding. This gesture is used to signal other bikers to slow down.