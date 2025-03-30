4 Gaming Chairs With Built-In Speakers Worth Buying (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Video games are getting more and more immersive with Virtual Reality systems so realistic they're giving people VR-induced motion sickness. Even single-screen, regular games are getting more true to life with high quality game design and interesting perspective choices. However, nothing takes you out of the experience like not being able to hear your fellow players, enemies, and NPCs. While you can certainly maximize your immersion into a game by using highly-rated video game headsets, there's an even better way to ensure immersive surround sound: by having speakers built into your gaming chair. Here, we've compiled a list of the most worthwhile gaming chairs that have built-in speakers to get you even more into the game world.
The gaming chair industry is crowded with options; a simple search of "gaming chairs" yields over 10,000 results on Amazon. We made sure to sort through all of the most popular gaming chairs, looking for ones that have the surround sound built-in speakers that will increase immersion and make gaming all the more fun. We only included products that have over 100 reviews so they're more vetted, since many of these chairs had high ratings but only a few reviews. And, of course, we only included options with real BlueTooth speakers that are built into both sides of the chair and located close to the head, so they're actually effective and let you game without a pesky, separate headset.
GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest and Speakers
The sleek, leather GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest and Speakers retails for $152.99 and comes loaded with enticing features. Like many other new chairs in the gaming world, this model has lumbar protection and high quality, high density foam that makes it comfortable to sit in for long periods of time. There's also an extendable footrest for if you want to recline back into your chair in a napping position, and an air pressure rod that helps the chair safely recline to 155 degrees. It comes in colors like pink, blue, red, and purple, so there's something for everyone. The best feature, of course, is the dual BlueTooth speakers that create a surround sound system with 16 hours of play time between charges.
The speakers boast a stable tone, high fidelity, and they have a dust cover for longevity. And the over 9,000 five-star reviewers mentioned positive things about the unique speaker system, alongside positive feedback about the quality of the chair and how easy it is to set up. "The built-in Bluetooth speakers deliver surprisingly good sound quality, enhancing the immersive experience," one customer wrote. Another reviewer provided more detail about the sound and charging experience: "The sound is way better than I anticipated, though they do lack bass. The relay unit lasts for hours (days usually for me) and charges quickly enough to never create frustration."
VANSPACE Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers and Massager
If the footrest and built-in speaker elements aren't enough to seal the deal, here's another cool bonus: a massager. The VANSPACE Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers has pretty much everything a gamer could need in a chair, with a bonus lumbar massage cushion with two motors. There are RGB LED Lights along the side of the chair so you can create a unique light setup (especially helpful for Twitch streamers who want more fun visual components) and the chair reclines to 135 degrees and has a pullout footrest. Of course, the BlueTooth speakers, which are positioned near either shoulder, are another reason to go for this model.
Over 300 Amazon customers have left reviews on the VANSPACE chair, and the vast majority of them are positive, praising the chair's comfort, the cool LED lights, and the speakers. "This game chair that I ordered for my son is so awesome!! We love it!! The speakers on the back of the chair are very loud!!" one reviewer wrote. "I was sure the speakers were going to suck, and they don't!" another customer put it. Others said they loved the massage feature, and the fact that the LED lights had so many different display options. Negative reviews noted that the chair felt a little too small for some users over 230 pounds, and spoke of some difficulty in receiving help from customer service.
X Rocker Floor Rocker Gaming Chair
The X Rocker folding game chair with built-in speakers is a crowd favorite on Amazon, with over 4,400 ratings. While some of the marketing is directed toward kids, this chair is also perfect for gamers who prefer reclining and some type of movement, and for anyone who doesn't have room in their home for an entire gaming desk and chair setup. Some noteworthy features include the bilateral speakers mounted on either side of the headrest, the rock and recline motions offered for users, and the comfortable vegan leather padding.
The thousands of positive reviewers noted that they loved being low to the ground and having surround sound for their games. "The concept is just awesome and I really enjoy how immersive this chair can turn your video games [into] parties," one user said. They added, "Gran Turismo, Ratchet and Clank, Crash Bandicoot, FIFA... all games are enhanced thanks to this surround audio system and the low seat." One bonus feature that fans loved is that the chair comes with plug-ins on the side that allow you to put the audio right into the speakers, rather than needing to pair via BlueTooth or a third party receiver. This made for easier setup, and, as fans noted, made things feel all the more immersive.
GTPLAYER Ergonomic Gaming Chair
The GTPLAYER high back gaming chair is a sleek option that has a leather coating, and has many color options that can help make it look more elevated for an adult office, including white, black, brown, and wine red. Like others on the list, this chair has a lumbar support pillow, it's ergonomic to decrease body pain after long periods of sitting down, and spins in 360 degrees easily for games like car racing. The retractable footrest can help make the reclined chair feel luxurious, though the recline angle is only 150 degrees, which is a little less than other popular chairs offer. Symmetrical headrest Bluetooth 5.1 speakers make the sound immersive, and there's a built in Bluetooth side pocket where you can control the audio.
This GTPLAYER option nets out at 4.4 stars after over 2,000 ratings, and many noted how chic the chair looks in their space. "The ivory leather upholstery adds a touch of sophistication to my gaming room, making it not only a functional piece of furniture but also an aesthetic centerpiece," one reviewer wrote. Others praised the sound quality: "I am pleasantly surprised at the quality of the bluetooth speakers," someone wrote, noting that it also "wasn't difficult" to set the speakers up. "Bluetooth speakers work good. Neat function to have an app that controls speaker volume," another happy reviewer commented.
How we chose these chairs
There are a lot of gaming chairs out there, and we wanted to narrow those down to the ones truly worth buying. That means using user reviews as key data, and prioritizing chairs that were truly tried and tested by the masses. Every chair we selected for this list had to have over 100 Amazon reviews and net out at above 4.5 stars in order to be considered. On top of that, we also looked into including various brands so that the ever-popular GTRACING and GTPLAYER brands, which dominate many Amazon searches thanks to being Sponsored results, weren't the only options on this list.
Other factors we considered were utility of the built in speakers, comfort of the chair overall, and we made sure to include a few different shapes of chairs — including some recliners and some chairs with leg rests — so that there are plenty of options for everyone. One thing to note is that many chairs with built-in speakers require a Bluetooth USB adapter transmitter, which is often sold separately. Be sure to check if your chair requires that, and you can snag one for under $10 from Amazon while you purchase your gaming chair.