Windows Showing A Black Screen? Here's How To Fix It

If the black screen issue started while you were using your PC, it's likely due to a temporary glitch with the graphics driver. So, the first thing you should do is reset the graphics drivers by pressing the "Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B" key combination. This will cause the screen to flash and, hopefully, solve your problem.

Advertisement

At times, a black screen can occur due to connection issues between your PC and the monitor. Hence, it's a good idea to disconnect and reconnect the monitor to your PC. If that doesn't help, the issue could be with the monitor or cable. You can test this by swapping the cable or connecting the monitor to another PC to rule out hardware problems. Additionally, you should unplug all the non-essential accessories from your PC, as they interfere with Windows and cause problems.

Once you've ruled out hardware-related issues, you should check the display projection settings to ensure Windows is configured correctly for your monitor. To do this, press Windows + P on your keyboard, then press P repeatedly to cycle through the different display options and hit Enter. Since your screen is blank, you may need to try this a few times to select the correct display mode.

Advertisement