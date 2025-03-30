How Much Can A Jeep Wrangler Tow & What's The Biggest Issue You May Run Into?

With roots dating back to the 1940s with the Willys MB, the Jeep Wrangler emerged in the late '80s and has been going strong ever since. Although not every model was created equal, as we found out when looking at every generation of Jeep Wrangler, ranked worst to best. Typically, most of the discussion around the Wrangler involves its backcountry capability. However, a new angle of this 4x4 beast surfaced in 2024 that got people talking about towing capacity.

Due to the addition of a full-float rear axle, select Rubicon models can now haul up to 5,000 pounds, an improvement of 1,500 pounds over other trims. However, in order to get the highest towing capacity, you must opt for a specific Rubicon configuration which includes four doors, a 4.10 axle ratio, 33-inch stock tires, and automatic transmission. If you opt for any of the 2-door Wranglers, you get 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, while 4-door trims (other than the specific Rubicon) get 3,500 pounds.

Unfortunately, even if you get the Wrangler Rubicon configuration with the most towing capacity, you'll run into an interesting problem. A standard trailer coupler includes a raising lever above the ball receptacle, where you lift the lever to slide the receptacle over the hitch ball then push it back down to secure the connection between trailer and vehicle. On the Rubicon, this raised lever runs into the spare tire on the back of the Jeep as you go to connect the trailer and slide over the hitch ball.

