How Much Can A Jeep Wrangler Tow & What's The Biggest Issue You May Run Into?
With roots dating back to the 1940s with the Willys MB, the Jeep Wrangler emerged in the late '80s and has been going strong ever since. Although not every model was created equal, as we found out when looking at every generation of Jeep Wrangler, ranked worst to best. Typically, most of the discussion around the Wrangler involves its backcountry capability. However, a new angle of this 4x4 beast surfaced in 2024 that got people talking about towing capacity.
Due to the addition of a full-float rear axle, select Rubicon models can now haul up to 5,000 pounds, an improvement of 1,500 pounds over other trims. However, in order to get the highest towing capacity, you must opt for a specific Rubicon configuration which includes four doors, a 4.10 axle ratio, 33-inch stock tires, and automatic transmission. If you opt for any of the 2-door Wranglers, you get 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, while 4-door trims (other than the specific Rubicon) get 3,500 pounds.
Unfortunately, even if you get the Wrangler Rubicon configuration with the most towing capacity, you'll run into an interesting problem. A standard trailer coupler includes a raising lever above the ball receptacle, where you lift the lever to slide the receptacle over the hitch ball then push it back down to secure the connection between trailer and vehicle. On the Rubicon, this raised lever runs into the spare tire on the back of the Jeep as you go to connect the trailer and slide over the hitch ball.
What can you do about this Wrangler hitching issue?
Fortunately, while inconvenient, the trailer coupler bumping into the spare tire isn't un-fixable. One option is to open the rear door prior to attaching the trailer, which moves the tire out of the way. Although, if you're using a trailer jack, you'll need to ensure the crank doesn't interfere with closing the rear door.
You could also opt for a drop hitch, which lowers the ball and the point where the coupler connects, eliminating the issue. However, one online outlet noted that the lever on the trailer coupler still contacted the spare tire even after installing a two-inch drop hitch. But drop it too far and not only could components begin to scrape the pavement, it could also throw off the balance and stability.
Lastly, you could always just remove the spare tire from the Wrangler, but you'll need to find the kit that came with your Jeep that includes a rachet and bits required for the job. Of course, the trailer itself isn't the only aspect to consider, as there are some simple yet essential items you should have when towing a trailer or camper.
Why can't the Wrangler tow more?
There are a few reasons why the iconic 4x4 can't pull more weight, and they all stem from the fact that the Wrangler prioritizes off-road performance, not towing. While the stock 33-inch tires are great for conquering uneven terrain and maximizing ground clearance, their larger size requires more engine torque to move. And it only gets worse the larger you go, negatively affecting towing capacity and altering shift points for the transmission.
Another issue is the suspension, which on the Wrangler can articulate to maintain enhanced wheel-to-ground contact over rough terrain. While a softer, more flexible suspension is ideal for off-roading, it limits towing capacity. A heavy-duty truck on the other hand, typically offers a stiffer suspension with solid axles providing greater rigidity, which improves stability under bigger loads and reduces things like trailer sway.
The other disadvantage the Wrangler has when it comes to towing is its short wheelbase. Wheelbase is essentially a measure of the space between a vehicles front and rear axle. While the two-door Wrangler Sport has a 96.8-inch wheelbase giving it an exceptional turning radius, it's a negative in terms of towing. The greater the wheelbase length, the more control while towing. Just look at how long a full-size truck is in terms of average dimensions, with measurements that span far beyond the Jeep Wrangler.