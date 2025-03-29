Is The 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup Real?

Rumors about unexpected pickup truck releases have recently bombarded car enthusiasts. Late last year, speculations emerged that Volvo was purportedly developing a pickup truck. Because of Volvo's reputation for producing durable and reliable vehicles, many became eager to believe that the Swedish automaker was ready to enter the highly competitive truck market. However, after some digging, we learned that the renderings that fueled the speculation were AI-generated fakes.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Bentley also became the subject of a similar rumor. Several quickly believed that Bentley was launching an upscale pickup due to the growing popularity of luxury SUVs and high-performance trucks. The idea was not too far-fetched, since brands like Lamborghini had already entered the SUV market with the Urus. But just like the Volvo truck, Bentley's rumored pickup was nothing more than wishful thinking. The British carmaker did not announce any plans for a pickup truck, and it also did not confirm the rumor.

Now, a new and even more outlandish rumor has surfaced: a 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup is said to have arrived. The Demon is Dodge's muscle car with no history as a truck, but due to the circulating images of the rumored pickup truck, many have started to believe that the American automaker could be trying something new with its iconic nameplate. However, a closer look at the sources of this rumor revealed that it is nothing more than another elaborate online hoax.

Advertisement