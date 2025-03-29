Is The 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup Real?
Rumors about unexpected pickup truck releases have recently bombarded car enthusiasts. Late last year, speculations emerged that Volvo was purportedly developing a pickup truck. Because of Volvo's reputation for producing durable and reliable vehicles, many became eager to believe that the Swedish automaker was ready to enter the highly competitive truck market. However, after some digging, we learned that the renderings that fueled the speculation were AI-generated fakes.
Earlier this year, Bentley also became the subject of a similar rumor. Several quickly believed that Bentley was launching an upscale pickup due to the growing popularity of luxury SUVs and high-performance trucks. The idea was not too far-fetched, since brands like Lamborghini had already entered the SUV market with the Urus. But just like the Volvo truck, Bentley's rumored pickup was nothing more than wishful thinking. The British carmaker did not announce any plans for a pickup truck, and it also did not confirm the rumor.
Now, a new and even more outlandish rumor has surfaced: a 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup is said to have arrived. The Demon is Dodge's muscle car with no history as a truck, but due to the circulating images of the rumored pickup truck, many have started to believe that the American automaker could be trying something new with its iconic nameplate. However, a closer look at the sources of this rumor revealed that it is nothing more than another elaborate online hoax.
Why rumors of a Dodge Demon Pickup are circulating online
Several YouTube channels, including one named Car Updater, appear responsible for the widespread circulation of the rumor. In February 2025, the channel released a video titled "2025 Dodge Demon Pickup Finally: Unleashed! – First Look," where it claims that the new vehicle has arrived. In its description, Car Updater stated that the Demon Pickup combines "raw muscle with practicality" and boasts a "heart-pounding HEMI engine," capable of producing 840 horses.
The channel goes into detail about the truck's specs and features in the video, with the voiceover highlighting the Demon Pickup's wide-body stance, hood scoop, LED headlamps, and 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine — all supposedly echoing the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The narrator further claims the new pickup comes with 22-inch performance wheels, luxurious Alcantara leather inside, and dual exhaust pipes. Despite such bold assertions, the channel failed to provide official confirmation from Dodge, Stellantis, or any reputable automotive industry source.
Two other YouTube channels — AutoLuxury Car and AutoTrend — posted similar content within the same timeframe. However, each of them featured different images of the rumored 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup. Unlike Car Updater, the two channels acknowledged in their captions that they used artificial intelligence (AI) to create the truck renderings. However, the videos may have already misled many viewers into believing that Dodge has released a Demon-branded pickup. Across social media, several users and groups have shared similar renders, further fueling the narrative about the vehicle.
The truth behind the rumored Dodge Demon pickup
As exciting as a Demon Pickup may sound, the truth is actually far from reality. The images in Car Updater's video contain glaring inconsistencies, such as spelling errors in key branding elements. In one rendering, the rear of the truck misspells "Dodge" as "Deoge." In another, the dashboard symbols and text are garbled; the model name is also spelled as "Deemon" instead of Demon on top of the glove box. These inconsistencies are telltale signs that the images were not sourced from official press materials and are likely AI-generated.
The rise of AI imagery has made it easier than ever to fabricate realistic-looking vehicles that don't exist. With AI tools capable of creating highly detailed renderings, it's important to be more discerning when consuming automotive news. (Here are 3 ways to tell if an image is AI-generated). Official announcements remain the only credible sources for new vehicle releases. There is no 2025 Dodge Demon Pickup, and there likely never will be.
Dodge has not manufactured pickup trucks since 2009, when the RAM brand was officially spun off into its own division under Chrysler. Since then, all Dodge-branded trucks have been rebranded under RAM. This means a pickup truck labeled as a "Dodge Demon" would contradict the company's current structure and branding strategy. Additionally, the Demon nameplate is exclusively associated with Dodge's high-performance muscle cars. It's designed for straight-line acceleration and raw power, not for the versatility and ruggedness that define pickup trucks.