Is Volvo Really Making A Pickup Truck?

Volvo is known for its solid selection of sedans, wagons, and SUVs. Among its largest markets outside Europe is the United States, where pickup trucks consistently dominate in vehicle sales. As of November 2024, stateside industry data reported a 14.3% increase in light truck sales, contrasting a 7.2% decline in passenger car sales. Notably, Volvo recorded a 5% bump in market performance during the same period, although this growth was unrelated to pickup truck sales.

Volvo cars, often categorized as entry-level luxury, are positioned as more affordable alternatives to brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. This strategic pricing has helped it find and maintain its niche in the market. In the United States, where Volvo operates over 300 dealerships, its top-selling models in 2024 include the XC90, XC60, and XC40 — all part of the company's SUV lineup.

While Volvo has established a strong presence in the SUV segment, its potential in the highly lucrative pickup truck market remains untapped. As such, consumers got excited when renders of a supposed Volvo pickup truck began circulating online. Given Volvo's reputation for producing durable and reliable vehicles, many truck enthusiasts could not help but look forward to the release of the brand's first-ever pickup offering. Unfortunately, these renders are fake.

