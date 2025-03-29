Is Ryobi's Router Table Worth Buying? Here's What Users Have To Say
Ryobi is a leading name in the power tool industry, known for delivering budget friendly and innovative solutions for professionals and homeowners alike. Thanks to the company's strong presence in the market and reputation for producing reliable products, Ryobi continues to meet the needs of users with tools like its router table, available on its website for $168.99. But what are users saying about the table, and does it meet expectations?
Reddit users discussed whether Ryobi's router table was a good purchase in a 2024 thread. Reviews were mixed, with users commenting that for the money, it was a good buy but that the tool didn't hold up over time. One person wasn't so kind and dismissed the question without hesitation, saying the fiberboard weakened over time and the table itself lacked structural support underneath.
A 2015 forum on Woodworking Talk revealed some other issues as well, with one user contemplating trashing the table after one use. The table was apparently hard to adjust, and the bit position changed when it was lowered. Several users noted having similar problems, with one person suggesting making a simple table by hand for around $20.
Ryobi's router table gets mixed reviews versus other brands
Ryobi's router table has been met with mixed reviews, with many users complaining about the table's quality and endurance over time. But how does the table measure up to similar ones from other brands?
In a 2021 Fine Woodworking forum, users compared Ryobi's table router to Skil's benchtop router table and router combo. Skil didn't exactly take first place, with one person noting the manufacturer's unreliable history while also not being very complimentary of Ryobi. Another user was more blunt with their assessment of Ryobi's table, saying it was unusable after just a week.
However, commenters on Routers Forums were a bit kinder when comparing Ryobi to Craftsman in 2021. While Craftsman edged out Ryobi, one person pointed out why Ryobi could be the right choice depending on the user, specifically calling it a good pick for homeowners looking to work on small projects at the house, but users doing any more than that may need a higher end brand. In their 2024 router table reviews, Woodsmith gave the best overall nod to Bosch, while Ryobi made the bottom of the list for being the most sturdy.