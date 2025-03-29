Is Ryobi's Router Table Worth Buying? Here's What Users Have To Say

Ryobi is a leading name in the power tool industry, known for delivering budget friendly and innovative solutions for professionals and homeowners alike. Thanks to the company's strong presence in the market and reputation for producing reliable products, Ryobi continues to meet the needs of users with tools like its router table, available on its website for $168.99. But what are users saying about the table, and does it meet expectations?

Reddit users discussed whether Ryobi's router table was a good purchase in a 2024 thread. Reviews were mixed, with users commenting that for the money, it was a good buy but that the tool didn't hold up over time. One person wasn't so kind and dismissed the question without hesitation, saying the fiberboard weakened over time and the table itself lacked structural support underneath.

A 2015 forum on Woodworking Talk revealed some other issues as well, with one user contemplating trashing the table after one use. The table was apparently hard to adjust, and the bit position changed when it was lowered. Several users noted having similar problems, with one person suggesting making a simple table by hand for around $20.

