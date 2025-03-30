What Does It Mean When A Biker Raises Their Left Fist At 90-Degrees?

Because of the many potential hazards on the road when they ride, safety is very important among bikers. Given the increased vulnerability of riders from the lack of structural protection of motorcycles, when compared to driving a car, riders need to maximize their protection by implementing safety measures that include wearing protective riding gear, practicing road awareness, and using defensive riding practices.

Among the vital safety measures that riders employ is the use of various hand signals that serve as visual cues or silent communication among riders. These hand signals work as a kind of universal language that is clear and accurate, enabling riders to quickly and efficiently convey important information about their intended action, including turning, speed changes, stopping, passing, or road hazards ahead to other drivers and even pedestrians.

By using these hand signals, riders help minimize road risks, particularly in situations when turn signals or brake lights may not be visible due to poor lighting or bad weather conditions. Among the most commonly used hand signals by riders is for stopping or doing turns, one of which is when they raise their left arm to a 90-degree angle with the hand forming a fist, which means that they will turn right.

