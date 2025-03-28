What Happened To The ValPark App From Shark Tank Season 7?

Wayne Johnson's LinkedIn page says that he left ValPark in May 2015. Since the episode was shot in July 2015, taking this timeline at face value would mean that he was technically already out of the company when he shot the episode. Contemporaneous evidence suggests the LinkedIn date is in error, as the Washington Business Journal profiled Johnson as if he was still actively involved in an article published in November 2015 and again in June 2016.

In the first article, Johnson outlined expansion plans, expressing hope that ValPark would add three additional cities — Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Austin — by the end of Q1 2016, with Boston and Miami also in the pipeline. In the second article, he explained that ValPark continued to be self-funded by he and business partner Ben Tesfaye (to the tune of $100,000 to date), albeit while seeking outside investors. He indicated that they'd gotten informal offers in the immediate aftermath of the episode airing, but none of them had panned out.

"We got slammed," he said. "It took me two or three weeks just to filter through all of the emails — from potential investors, people saying thanks, people trying to work with you or for you. We probably got about 200 resumes."

As of the article's writing, though, ValPark was still serving the Washington, DC market exclusively. At that time, the plan was to move into Atlanta, Los Angeles and Dallas after hitting 70 percent market saturation in DC.