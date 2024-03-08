The 5 Best Apps For Receiving Your Payments Online As A Freelancer

PayPal is one of the most popular choices for freelancers, so chances are you've already heard about it or used it before. It allows you to receive money from almost anywhere in the world, which is great for anyone who works with international clients.

Starting with the basics, PayPal is quite user-friendly. You can get started by creating an account, which will involve selecting an account type, adding information about you or your business, linking debit/credit cards, etc. Once you are in, you can share your account details with your clients, and they can deposit money directly into your PayPal account. From there, you can transfer it to your bank or keep it in PayPal for other online transactions. You can deal with a bunch of different currencies, which is a big plus if you're working with clients from different parts of the globe.

Additionally, it also allows you to create a PayPal debit card, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, whether online or in-store. However, PayPal does have its downsides. The fees can be a bit high, especially when receiving money from international clients. They charge a percentage of the amount you receive, plus a fixed fee for international payments. The exact amount depends on the countries involved and the type of transaction. Also, currency conversion rates on PayPal might not always be the best, which is something to keep in mind when dealing with multiple currencies.