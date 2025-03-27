A New Antarctica Map Reveals What May Actually Be Under The Ice - Here's The Unexpected Tech Behind It

It's common knowledge that Earth's southernmost continent, Antarctica, has exceptionally cold temperatures. However, you might not know the scope of the continent's frigidity. Antarctica is one of only two places on the planet almost completely covered by ice sheets, with Greenland being the other. The Antarctic ice sheet covers about 98% of the continent's land mass, and its ice is estimated to be about 1.2 miles thick. That means that if you ever visited Antarctica and took a step onto it, you'd technically be standing 1.2 miles above the actual continent.

Advertisement

Naturally, the land beneath that massive sheet of ice is of great interest to the scientific community, both for its own sake and for the data we could glean about climate change and ocean levels. This is why glaciologists have spent decades trying anything and everything to get a better look at it. Those long decades of work have gradually given rise to a new virtual map of the Antarctic continent, the most detailed look below the ice we've ever had.

The product of a new study led by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey and published in Scientific Data, this incredibly vivid map of the actual topography of the Antarctic continent is known as Bedmap3 — the third major iteration of efforts to map the bed beneath the Antarctic ice.

Advertisement