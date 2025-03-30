The Reason Why Mail Trucks Don't Have License Plates

If you've ever been stuck behind a mail truck in traffic, you may have noticed that it doesn't have any license plates. Although a near-universal requirement for everyone else on the road, the United States Postal Service (USPS) operates under a different set of rules. So, what's so special about the USPS? On its website, USPS states, "Congress afforded the Postal Service broad powers of operation in the marketplace, excluding it from most Federal laws and regulations." While USPS is exempt from many federal laws, including vehicle registration and procurement regulations, laws like OSHA workplace safety regulations and anti-discrimination laws still apply to USPS operations.

The lack of license plates isn't the only unusual thing you might have spotted on a mail truck. Unlike most US cars, many USPS vehicles have the driver's seat on the right-hand side. This is designed to make mail delivery more efficient and safer as it allows mail carriers to easily access mailboxes along the curb without exiting the vehicle. Left-hand drive isn't a legal requirement for ordinary drivers, though, whereas state-issued plates certainly are.