Why Infiniti Cars Being Stolen In LA Could Be The New Kia Boys Challenge
The infamous Kia boys internet gang could be back, this time targeting Infiniti and Nissan cars. The Los Angeles Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in these two vehicle brands being stolen to be used in takeovers, then wrecked and/or burned. These thefts could be inspired by viral videos that show would-be thieves exactly how to steal these specific car models. If this sounds familiar, it's because an online gang called the Kia boys previously shared videos on TikTok that instructed criminals on how to easily steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Now, the LAPD suspects that the Kia boys could be back.
In a report from NBC Los Angeles, LAPD Deputy Chief Don Graham noted that Infiniti and Nissan cars were being stolen at a higher rate in his jurisdiction. This trend has also been observed in New Orleans. Videos have appeared showing people how to exploit Infiniti's lack of anti-theft protections by cloning key fobs via on-board diagnostics ports. Once they have a key, thieves then go joyriding in the stolen vehicles, leaving drivers concerned just like the Hyundai and Kia owners before them. It's not confirmed if this is the work of the Kia boys, but the similarities are alarming. Similar to the Kia boys incidents, thieves are able to steal Nissan and Infiniti cars quickly and with minimal fuss, and appear to be taking encouragement from social media videos.
Some of the stolen cars were set on fire
Over the course of one Saturday night, dozens of these cars were stolen and then used in three different street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley. A takeover is when drivers band together to block off public roads for racing and stunts. After the Los Angeles-area takeovers, five different cars were found burned in locations around the valley. The LAPD determined that all five of the cars had been stolen. Most of the cars involved in the takeovers across the county were Infiniti G36, G37, and G80 models. The Kia boys videos had gone so viral in 2023 that Hyundai became one of the most stolen car brands in the United States that year.
As more and more car owners voiced concerns over how easy it was to steal certain car models, Hyundai and Kia started offering free steering wheel locks. It seemed like the trend was dying down in 2024 after the automakers took action and police became more aware of the issue. NBC Los Angeles reported that Infiniti is aware of the increase in crime and stated that it is "working to improve the security systems in our vehicles." Some members of the Infiniti community, meanwhile, are feeling a bit helpless against the continued thefts and are discussing installing kill switches in their cars.