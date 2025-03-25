Why Infiniti Cars Being Stolen In LA Could Be The New Kia Boys Challenge

The infamous Kia boys internet gang could be back, this time targeting Infiniti and Nissan cars. The Los Angeles Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in these two vehicle brands being stolen to be used in takeovers, then wrecked and/or burned. These thefts could be inspired by viral videos that show would-be thieves exactly how to steal these specific car models. If this sounds familiar, it's because an online gang called the Kia boys previously shared videos on TikTok that instructed criminals on how to easily steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Now, the LAPD suspects that the Kia boys could be back.

In a report from NBC Los Angeles, LAPD Deputy Chief Don Graham noted that Infiniti and Nissan cars were being stolen at a higher rate in his jurisdiction. This trend has also been observed in New Orleans. Videos have appeared showing people how to exploit Infiniti's lack of anti-theft protections by cloning key fobs via on-board diagnostics ports. Once they have a key, thieves then go joyriding in the stolen vehicles, leaving drivers concerned just like the Hyundai and Kia owners before them. It's not confirmed if this is the work of the Kia boys, but the similarities are alarming. Similar to the Kia boys incidents, thieves are able to steal Nissan and Infiniti cars quickly and with minimal fuss, and appear to be taking encouragement from social media videos.

