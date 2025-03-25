Why Do People Wrap Their Luggage And What Does TSA Have To Say About It?
Air travel can get stressful, especially for those who aren't the most comfortable flying above the clouds. This anxiety goes far beyond one's physical safety, with the security of one's luggage being of the utmost importance, too. In addition to ensuring you're only bringing things that the TSA says are allowed in your luggage, you want your clothes and other belongings to be safe and secured in their container. After all, it's no fun losing an item or two, or even all of your baggage, so some folks add a level of protection when preparing for a trip. It's not uncommon at the baggage claim to see folks' luggage wrapped in plastic, but why?
The main reason people tend to do this is security. Wrapping your luggage up like leftovers makes it easy to spot once you get off your flight, and to identify if someone tries to scurry off with it. It's also believed this practice prevents damage to the suitcase itself, and prevents nefarious people from putting unwanted items in. Some might also wrap their luggage if it's not in good shape, be it burdened with a hole or two or a busted zipper. Protection from weather is a reason, too, though at that point, investing in waterproof luggage to keep your tech and other goods safe could be a good idea.
While many travelers swear by luggage wrapping, it's not a requirement.
TSA's stance on luggage wrapping
TSA doesn't have a firm stance on luggage wrapping either way. Speaking to Travel & Leisure, TSA representatives Saraiah Davis and Lorie Dankers explained that wrapped luggage goes through all the same safety checks as their unwrapped counterparts, even occasionally being torn open and rifled through should something within seem suspicious. In most cases, the case won't be rewrapped either, with the best case scenario seeing it taped up. It should be noted though that this only tends to happen with around 5% of bags, so odds are your wrapped luggage will make it to the plane intact.
As far as concerns regarding airport staff either taking things from or adding unwanted things into luggage, this isn't as much of an issue as some seem to think. Per Davis, when TSA cracks open luggage to inspect its contents, the staff doing so are under CCTV surveillance to dissuade anyone who might be tempted to steal. Accountability within the organization is heavy, too, so disciplinary action for such a move would likely be major. In the event a bag is wrapped for the sake of keeping it closed, though, should it have to be opened, the TSA will communicate with the owner to ensure it's transported safely and able to be picked up intact.
Despite TSA's lack of care, airports offering luggage wrapping services
To the TSA, bag wrapping is just another obstacle to get around in the event a bag or suitcase needs to be unlocked and opened for a security check. But many airports actually encourage passengers to wrap their baggage up, or, at the very least, they make it easy for those who want to get the job done.
Companies such as Secure Wrap and Bags to Go have set up wrapping stations at airports around the world. Pricing varies depending on location and the types of bags being wrapped. Some even have special pricing for unconventional, air travel-approved items. Typically, though, you'll end up paying between $15 and $40 per bag. Whether those rates are worth it is up to individual interpretation.
At the end of the day, luggage wrapping is done entirely for one's peace of mind. It's not a must according to TSA, but if it makes you feel better about handing off your belongings to airport staff, and you want to keep it extra safe, then there's no reason not to.