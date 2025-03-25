Why Do People Wrap Their Luggage And What Does TSA Have To Say About It?

Air travel can get stressful, especially for those who aren't the most comfortable flying above the clouds. This anxiety goes far beyond one's physical safety, with the security of one's luggage being of the utmost importance, too. In addition to ensuring you're only bringing things that the TSA says are allowed in your luggage, you want your clothes and other belongings to be safe and secured in their container. After all, it's no fun losing an item or two, or even all of your baggage, so some folks add a level of protection when preparing for a trip. It's not uncommon at the baggage claim to see folks' luggage wrapped in plastic, but why?

The main reason people tend to do this is security. Wrapping your luggage up like leftovers makes it easy to spot once you get off your flight, and to identify if someone tries to scurry off with it. It's also believed this practice prevents damage to the suitcase itself, and prevents nefarious people from putting unwanted items in. Some might also wrap their luggage if it's not in good shape, be it burdened with a hole or two or a busted zipper. Protection from weather is a reason, too, though at that point, investing in waterproof luggage to keep your tech and other goods safe could be a good idea.

While many travelers swear by luggage wrapping, it's not a requirement.