How To Put An iPad Into Recovery Mode (And Why You Might Need To)

Recovery Mode isn't your only option when dealing with an iPad that's experiencing technical issues. There's also DFU Mode, short for Device Firmware Update Mode, which allows you to make more tweaks to your iPad than you'd be able to in Recovery Mode. Recovery Mode is a built-in fail-safe for iOS devices that makes it possible for you to use iTunes or Finder to update your iPad's operating system.

Advertisement

When your iPad is in Recovery Mode, it loads the iBoot bootloader to verify that the firmware being installed is authorized and compatible with your device. That way, you don't have to worry about outdated or unauthorized firmware being installed on your iPad. Whenever your iPad is in Recovery Mode, you'll see an image of a computer and a cable on its screen, letting you know it's ready to be restored or updated. If you're experiencing typical software glitches or update failures, Recovery Mode will usually be enough.

DFU Mode works a bit differently, although, like Recovery Mode, it's used for troubleshooting and restoring iPads and other iOS devices. When your iPad is in DFU Mode, it bypasses iBoot bootloader, allowing you to make deeper modifications to its firmware. When your iPad is in DFU Mode its screen goes completely black even though it's powered on. You may need to put your iPad in DFU Mode if your device is unresponsive or stuck in a boot loop, if you want to downgrade iOS to an earlier version, if you're dealing with software issues that Recovery Mode can't fix, or if you want to jailbreak your device. You should be careful when placing your iPad in DFU Mode because using it incorrectly could harm your device.

Advertisement