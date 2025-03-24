5 Of The Highest-Rated Electric Ride On Cars For Kids
Obviously, children are legally prohibited from driving a car. A young child's feet likely wouldn't even reach the pedals just to give one rationale for what would be an overall spectacularly bad idea. That said, while a real car is out of the question, there have been efforts for decades to give children a little taste of the adult world. There are toy versions of lawnmowers, vacuum cleaners, and, indeed, cars.
With just four small wheels and a hearty battery, you have a toddler-sized vehicle perfect for zooming about in a backyard or large park. Of course, compared to when electric ride on cars first started releasing a few decades ago, the designs have come an impressive way, adding both cool features like music players as well as safety functions for parents. It's thanks to these advancements that many different ride-on vehicles have found their way to retailers like Amazon, some of which have managed to accrue a hearty amount of praise from shoppers.
For more information on how we selected these vehicles, check out our methodology at the bottom of the page.
The Best Choice Products truck car is stout and sturdy
If you're going to place a toddler in a moving vehicle, it's probably a good idea for the vehicle to be at least a little rugged. It may just be a little electric buggy, but if that kid can stay safe while riding in it, all the better. For an electric ride with a stout constitution, shoppers enjoy the Best Choice Products truck car, available on Amazon for $209.99.
This simple yet effective kids' vehicle features a 12V motor and high-traction tires to keep your little ones on the beaten path. The vehicle also includes a seatbelt and locking doors to keep them firmly in place. If you're out with your kids when the sun starts to go down, the vehicle has bright LED lights to keep them from running over any errant obstacles.
The Best Choice Products truck car is quite popular on Amazon, as it's been named the second most-gifted product in the Kids' Electric Vehicles category at the time of writing. Shoppers have given it a 4.3 out of 5-star rating, with their children aged 2 to 3 having a grand old time driving it. One user noted that the motor was strong enough to carry their child safely up a hill in a park.
The Rock Wheels Lamborghini has extra-tough wheels
Quite a few major and luxury car brands have licensed their vehicles' likenesses out to kids' vehicle manufacturers. One such example of this is Lamborghini, which permitted the creation of a vehicle in the image of its beefy Urus SUV. The result is the Rock Wheels Lamborghini, an electric ride-on with a proportionate level of roadworthiness for tiny drivers. It's available on Amazon for $199.99.
In addition to its 12V motor and parental safety remote control, this vehicle is a bit of a standout amongst its contemporaries for its real rubber tires. By using rubber instead of plastic, these tires give the vehicle extra traction, which helps it to surmount various kinds of backyard terrain like asphalt, grass, mud, and gravel. Of course, there's also a seatbelt to ensure your little one stays seated no matter what they drive over.
The Rock Wheels Lamborghini has an Amazon user rating of 4.4 out of 5. Users enjoy how easy it is to charge and how quickly the electronic motor starts up. Several users have said that their kids ride it through all kinds of terrain with little difficulty.
The Tobbi Mercedes-Benz has a convenient music player
While safety and aesthetics are important for anyone shopping for a real motor vehicle, you just can't have a proper car without a good sound system. Apparently, this also applies to electric ride-on cars for kids, many of which have Bluetooth sound systems of their own. A popular vehicle with extensive sound options is the Tobbi Mercedes-Benz, based on the Mercedes-AMG line specifically, which is available on Amazon for $159.99.
While this officially licensed mini-Mercedes is no slouch in the safety and traction departments, one of its most distinctive features is its dashboard audio player. The player can be synced with a nearby smartphone via Bluetooth to play music through the vehicle's speakers, perfect for a little playtime BGM. You can also plug a player in directly via USB, as well as a TF card with music loaded on it. The dashboard has built in pause, skip, and volume control if your little one wants to change the tunes.
The Tobbi Mercedes-Benz has an Amazon user rating of 4.4 out of 5, with users enjoying the convenience and efficacy of the music system, as well as the safety features like the parental remote.
The Best Choice Products truck has a spring suspension
Whether you live in an exceptionally muddy or hilly area or just want that extra degree of safety for your kid when they're behind the wheel, there are more elaborate ride-on vehicles available. One such vehicle comes to us once again from Best Choice Products: a ride-on truck with a little extra below the body. This vehicle is available on Amazon for $319.99.
While this 12V truck has plastic tires, those tires are attached to a full spring suspension with four-wheel drive capability, allowing it to tackle most terrain types with confidence. It's also one of the faster ride-on vehicles available, with a max speed of 3.7 miles per hour. Of course, it also has a seatbelt, locking doors, and a parental control remote, just so you can ensure that playtime doesn't get too ambitious.
The Best Choice Products truck has an Amazon user rating of 4.5 out of 5, with multiple users being particularly appreciative of how easy the vehicle is to assemble and start for the first time. One user's child has used it fairly regularly for two years with no notable wear.
The Anpabo Mercedes-Benz has a smooth acceleration
Apparently, Mercedes-Benz is a popular brand for basing children's vehicles on. In the case of the Anpabo Mercedes-Benz, the subject is the brand's G-Series of SUVs, the G63, to be specific. This miniature Mercedes is available on Amazon for $189.99.
One of the big selling points of this vehicle is its smooth and consistent start and acceleration. Rather than going whole-hog as soon as you start it up, this vehicle mimics a real car with uniform acceleration and soft start, ensuring your little one doesn't go flying out of the seat as soon as they press the pedal. Of course, there's a seat belt in place to prevent that in either case, as well as a parental remote that can remotely stop the vehicle if things get out of hand.
The Anpabo Mercedes-Benz has an Amazon user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Users appreciate the smooth and manageable speed, especially since the speed can be directly controlled from the parental remote. One user adds that the vehicle also holds its charge surprisingly well, remaining at full battery even after a week of inactivity.
Leave it to shoppers to know what works
The most important qualifier for any product, especially something you're buying for your kids, is that you know it's safe and functional. As nice as brand descriptions are, the customers are the real judges of what works and what doesn't. This is why, in order to select the preceding products, we stuck to electric ride-on vehicles available for purchase on Amazon with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars backed by at least 1,000 reviews. As an added consideration, we also stuck exclusively to vehicles with an included parental safety remote.