What Is Samsung's Smart Switch And How Do You Use It?

Switching to a new smartphone is exciting, but transferring all that precious data from your old device, such as pictures, files, contacts, messages, music, and more, can be a hassle. The process becomes even more complex when switching between different operating systems, like moving from iOS to Android. Sure, Google has made it slightly easier to transfer data to new Android devices, but it requires you to start the data transfer during the initial setup. The good news is that if you're switching to a Samsung Galaxy phone, you have another option. You can use the Samsung Smart Switch app to easily transfer all your data from the old device at any time.

Advertisement

Samsung's Smart Switch app is designed to make transitioning to a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet effortless. It works on all major platforms, so you can transfer data from both Android and iPhone devices, including tablets. You can even use Smart Switch to backup and restore data to and from a PC or Mac.

Below, we'll explain what data you can transfer using Smart Switch and, more importantly, how to use it in different scenarios. Let's dive in!