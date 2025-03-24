What Is Samsung's Smart Switch And How Do You Use It?
Switching to a new smartphone is exciting, but transferring all that precious data from your old device, such as pictures, files, contacts, messages, music, and more, can be a hassle. The process becomes even more complex when switching between different operating systems, like moving from iOS to Android. Sure, Google has made it slightly easier to transfer data to new Android devices, but it requires you to start the data transfer during the initial setup. The good news is that if you're switching to a Samsung Galaxy phone, you have another option. You can use the Samsung Smart Switch app to easily transfer all your data from the old device at any time.
Samsung's Smart Switch app is designed to make transitioning to a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet effortless. It works on all major platforms, so you can transfer data from both Android and iPhone devices, including tablets. You can even use Smart Switch to backup and restore data to and from a PC or Mac.
Below, we'll explain what data you can transfer using Smart Switch and, more importantly, how to use it in different scenarios. Let's dive in!
What you can and can't transfer using Samsung Smart Switch
With Smart Switch, you can transfer your data over Wi-Fi or using a USB connection. No matter which method you choose, the process is quick and seamless. You can transfer everything from your contacts to photos, music, videos, messages, notes, calendar, and more. Before the transfer, Smart Switch also gives you the option to exclude any items that you don't want to copy.
Although Smart Switch can transfer most of your data, there are some exceptions. For instance, it cannot transfer any data that is encrypted, like your WhatsApp chats or log-in details for banking apps. Additionally, it will exclude any content on your old device that is protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management).
If you are transferring data from an Android device, any apps you have downloaded from unknown sources won't be transferred. On the other hand, when moving data from an iPhone or iPad, none of your apps will be copied to the Samsung Galaxy device as they won't be compatible. Instead, Smart Switch will try to find and download alternative apps.
In any case, Smart Switch will only copy data from your old phone to the new one, meaning it won't be removed from your old device. Also, it's best to keep the Smart Switch app open during the transfer process to avoid problems.
Transfer data from Android to Samsung Galaxy phone
Transferring data from your old Android phone or tablet to the Samsung Galaxy device is fairly straightforward. To get started, you need to install the Smart Switch app from the Play Store on both devices. On newer Samsung phones, Smart Switch comes pre-installed, so you can access it directly via the apps menu or by going to Settings > Accounts and backup > Smart Switch.
Now, open the Smart Switch app on both devices. On your old phone, select Send from this phone > Wireless. On your new Samsung Galaxy device, select Receive on this phone > Galaxy/Android > Wireless. Make sure to keep both the devices within 4 inches of each other. Next, you will need to select the data you want to transfer and deselect any items you wish to skip. Once done, simply tap Transfer at the bottom of the page to initiate the process. Depending on the size of the file transfer, this might take a while.
Alternatively, you can opt for the "Cable" option in the Smart Switch app and follow the same steps to transfer data without Wi-Fi. To do this, you will need to connect both devices using a USB-C to USB-C cable. If your old Android device does not have a USB-C port, you can get a USB-C to Micro USB adapter from Amazon. For a smooth wired transfer, Samsung recommends having at least 20% battery charge on both devices.
Transfer data from iPhone or iPad to Samsung Galaxy phone
If you want to transfer data wirelessly from an iOS device, you can do so over Wi-Fi or via iCloud. To use iCloud, first go to Settings > [Your Apple ID] > iCloud on your iOS device to sync everything. You may need to upgrade your iCloud+ plan if you don't have enough free storage space on your iPhone or iPad. Once the backup is complete, open the Smart Switch app on your Samsung phone and select Receive on this phone > iPhone/iPad. Then, tap the "Get data from iCloud" link at the bottom. Finally, sign into your iCloud account, select the items you want to restore, and hit Import.
If you want to transfer data wirelessly without using iCloud, install the Smart Switch app on your iPhone or iPad and open it. Then, launch Smart Switch on your Samsung Galaxy phone and select Receive on this phone > iPhone/iPad. Next, select "Transfer wirelessly" and scan the QR code that appears using the Smart Switch app on your iOS device to initiate the transfer. This method can only transfer important data such as Contacts, Calendar, Images, and Videos.
Finally, if you want to transfer your iOS data using a wired connection, open the Smart Switch app on your Galaxy phone and select Receive on this phone > iPhone/iPad. Next, connect your phone to the iOS device using a Lightning to USB-C or USB-C-to-USB-C cable. Then, tap Trust once you see the prompt on your iPhone or iPad. Lastly, select the data you want to import and hit Transfer.
Backup and restore data to or from your PC or Mac
You can also install the Smart Switch app on your PC or Mac to back up data from your old smartphone and then restore it later to your Samsung Galaxy device. Here's how you can use Smart Switch to back up your data.
- Download and open the Smart Switch app on your PC or Mac and connect your old smartphone using a USB cable.
- Once Smart Switch detects your old phone, select Backup. If your old phone does not show up, make sure you're using a cable that supports data transfer, then click the three-dot menu in the Smart Switch app and select "Reinstall device driver."
- Use the checkboxes to select the items you want to back up and click Backup.
- Wait for the backup to complete and click OK.
Once you've created a backup of your old smartphone data, you can restore it on any Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet. Here's how:
- Open the Smart Switch app on your PC or Mac and connect your Samsung Galaxy device using a USB cable that supports data transfer.
- Click the Restore option. If you've created multiple backups using Smart Switch, you can click "Select a different backup" to pick the copy you want to use.
- Select all the items you want to transfer to the new phone. Then, click Restore Now to start the process.
- Once the process is complete, click OK, and you should be set.
Backup and restore data to or from an SD card or USB storage device
Finally, you can use the Smart Switch app to back up all the data on your Samsung Galaxy phone to an SD card or an external USB storage device. This is useful if you want to create an offline backup of your phone data or even transfer it to another Samsung Galaxy device later. It eliminates the need for a computer or cloud storage services. Here's how you can use Smart Switch to back up your Galaxy phone data to an external storage device. Before initiating the process, make sure your external storage has enough free space.
- Insert an SD card into your Samsung phone or connect a USB flash drive or hard drive to it via an OTG adapter.
- Open the Smart Switch app and tap the SD card icon in the top right corner.
- Select your external storage device once it appears.
- Choose "Everything" to back up all the data, or select "Custom" to exclude specific data.
- Tap Backup to copy the data to the external storage device.
Once you have the data in the external storage, you can restore it on any Samsung Galaxy device using Smart Switch. Simply insert the SD card or connect the USB storage to that new device and open the Smart Switch app. Then, tap the SD card icon, select your storage device under the "Restore from" section, and select Next to copy the data.