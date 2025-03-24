Lost Your Apple ID Recovery Key? Here's What To Do Next

It's common to forget passwords, especially for apps and accounts where you aren't required to put up your passwords daily, like Instagram or X or even your Apple Account (formerly Apple ID). However, forgetting your Instagram password is one thing; getting locked out of your Apple Account is another. Without it, your device essentially becomes useless. You won't be able to download new apps, access your saved data and backups on iCloud, or use Apple services.

Unless you're willing to start over from scratch and lose years' worth of precious data, your next steps will likely be figuring out how to regain access to your Apple Account. One option is to use Apple's Support app to reset your password. Once you launch the app, switch to the "Support" tab and tap "Reset Password" under the "Support Tools" header. If you're using your own device, tap "Reset My Password." Otherwise, tap "Help Someone Else." The steps for each of these are mostly the same.

After entering the email address or phone number linked to your Apple Account, you'll be asked to confirm your phone number. If you have access to it, tap "Send Code to [Number]," and a six-digit code will be sent to it. Otherwise, you can use a trusted device to verify your identity. Regardless of which route you take, if you previously enabled an Apple recovery key, you'll then be prompted to enter it.

If you stored it properly, all's well, and you'll be able to change your password. But if you lost your recovery key, you might be greeted with a "Couldn't Reset Password" prompt, meaning you can't reset your password without the correct key. Don't panic just yet. Whether you've lost access to your Apple Account entirely or just your only copy of the recovery key, you still have a few options left.