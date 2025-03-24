Lost Your Apple ID Recovery Key? Here's What To Do Next
It's common to forget passwords, especially for apps and accounts where you aren't required to put up your passwords daily, like Instagram or X or even your Apple Account (formerly Apple ID). However, forgetting your Instagram password is one thing; getting locked out of your Apple Account is another. Without it, your device essentially becomes useless. You won't be able to download new apps, access your saved data and backups on iCloud, or use Apple services.
Unless you're willing to start over from scratch and lose years' worth of precious data, your next steps will likely be figuring out how to regain access to your Apple Account. One option is to use Apple's Support app to reset your password. Once you launch the app, switch to the "Support" tab and tap "Reset Password" under the "Support Tools" header. If you're using your own device, tap "Reset My Password." Otherwise, tap "Help Someone Else." The steps for each of these are mostly the same.
After entering the email address or phone number linked to your Apple Account, you'll be asked to confirm your phone number. If you have access to it, tap "Send Code to [Number]," and a six-digit code will be sent to it. Otherwise, you can use a trusted device to verify your identity. Regardless of which route you take, if you previously enabled an Apple recovery key, you'll then be prompted to enter it.
If you stored it properly, all's well, and you'll be able to change your password. But if you lost your recovery key, you might be greeted with a "Couldn't Reset Password" prompt, meaning you can't reset your password without the correct key. Don't panic just yet. Whether you've lost access to your Apple Account entirely or just your only copy of the recovery key, you still have a few options left.
Replace recovery key if you still have access to your Apple Account
An Apple recovery key is a 28-character code generated using a mix of letters and numbers. It adds an extra layer of security to your Apple Account, making it nearly impossible for hackers to access it. As mentioned above, it can also be used to regain access to your account if you ever forget your password, without going through Apple's account recovery process - which requires submitting documents to authenticate your identity. Since it is typically time-consuming and might not work, using a recovery key instead is a better idea.
When you first generate your key, Apple strongly advises printing a copy or writing it down and then storing it in a safe place. The company also suggests giving a copy of your key to a trusted family member. Instead of keeping all your copies in the same place, it's also best to store them in multiple secure locations. It's not a good idea to store your key digitally, as that would just make it easier for hackers.
If you only saved one copy of your recovery key, perhaps in a notebook, and you lost it, but you still have access to your Apple Account, there's no need to worry. While you can't retrieve your previous key, you can generate a new recovery key within seconds. On an Apple device signed into your Apple Account, go to Settings > [Your Name] > Sign-In & Security > Recovery Key and tap "Create New Recovery Key." On Mac, the button will be labeled "Create New" instead. Finally, tap "Replace Recovery Key." You may be prompted to enter your device's password or passcode during this process. This time, make sure to store your key in multiple secure places.
Recovering an Apple Account without a password or recovery key
If you've already lost access to your Apple Account password and your recovery key, regaining access may not be as straightforward. I personally tested a few methods to reset an Apple Account's password (with a recovery key enabled). While I couldn't reset my password using the Apple Support app without entering my recovery key, I was able to reset it through Apple's iForgot website on my iPad. If you're already signed into the Apple Account in question on a supported device, you can use this method.
Since I was already signed in on my iPad but couldn't remember my password, I went to the iForgot website, tapped "Reset Password," and then selected "Reset My Password." I was prompted to enter my iPad's passcode, after which the option to change my password appeared. I tried resetting my password using the "Help Someone Else" option using a friend's device, but it didn't work. If you have a recovery contact, you might be able to ask them for a six-digit code to verify your identity and reset your password. However, this won't always work.
Similarly, if you're still logged in to a device with your Apple Account, you can go to Settings > [Your Name] > Sign-In & Security and tap "Change Password" under the "Security" section. This works the same way as the iForgot method. After resetting the password, you can now replace the recovery key.
Unfortunately, if none of the above methods work, you don't have your recovery key, and you can't access a trusted device, your account is permanently lost. There's nothing else you can do apart from creating a new Apple Account. Under normal circumstances, you could use Apple's standard account recovery process, but once you create a recovery key, that option is no longer available.