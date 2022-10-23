What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your Instagram Password

You'll need your Instagram password to get back into your account if you get logged out or if you want to sign in from another device. If you've forgotten it, don't worry, there are several ways to recover or reset your Instagram password and regain access to your account. The process varies across different devices, but rest assured you'll only need a few clicks to get your password back.

If you're attempting the recovery from your smartphone, open the Instagram app and make sure you're on the login screen. Under the username and password fields, tap Get help logging in (on Android) or Forgot password? (on iOS). On the next screen, identify your account by entering your email address, phone number, or username, whichever you're certain you remember correctly. Then tap Next. There should also be a link on this screen to log in with Facebook, if you happened to have linked your Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Depending on the option you selected from the previous screen, you'll get an email or SMS message with a link to reset your password. Tap it, and you'll be redirected to a browser page where you can create a new password for your Instagram account. Choose a strong, unique password, preferably a combination of upper and lower case letters, numerals, and special characters. Enter the new password, re-enter it for confirmation, and then select Reset Password. When that's done, you should be able to login to your account with the new password.