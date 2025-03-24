What Happened To The SBU Unicycle From Shark Tank Season 4?
Unicycles are mostly used for tricks and stunts instead of as a regular mode of transportation mostly because they're much harder to balance and ride safely than bicycles. However, two budding entrepreneurs wanted to change that with their invention, the SBU (Self-Balancing Unicycle). The innovative electric-powered unicycle was designed to make one-wheeled transportation more accessible and easier to manage. The SBU featured gyroscopic sensors and proprietary control technology to help riders maintain stability.
According to business partners Daniel Wood and David Martschinkse, the SBU could reach speeds of up to 12.5 mph and go up to 10 miles on a full charge. They marketed it as a convenient, hands-free personal transporter for urban environments after developing the product under their company, Focus Designs, starting in 2008. The SBU was precision-crafted with a durable alloy frame, so it could be portable and still support up to 325 pounds. Riders only needed to lean forward or backward to operate the unicycle, similar to a Segway. One big difference was that the SBU had no handlebars, so it offered a completely hands-free experience.
In 2012, Wood and Martschinkse sought funding for the expansion of their business. The business partners entered "Shark Tank" in Season 4, episode 7 — the same episode where the Scrub Daddy appeared and earlier in the season than the pitch for the VerbalizeIt translation app — with the goal of impressing the Sharks and securing an investment.
What happened to the SBU unicycle on Shark Tank?
Wood and Martschinske made a dramatic entrance when they appeared on "Shark Tank." They rode their SBUs into the tank to immediately showcase their product. As expected, the Sharks were immediately intrigued, with Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary excitedly taking turns trying the SBU after seeing it perform smoothly. When it was time for their pitch, the entrepreneurs said they were seeking $300,000 in exchange for 10% equity, valuing their company at $3 million. According to Wood and Martschinske, the SBU retailed for $1,800 but only cost $350 to produce. However, sales had been limited because the product was only available through their website, and they had yet to produce the electric unicycle in large quantities. This raised concerns among the Sharks, especially when Herjavec brought up Segway, and O'Leary pointed out that the other brand had faced restrictions on public sidewalks, causing them commercial struggles.
Lori Greiner was the first to bow out as she was not interested in the product. Daymond John followed suit after hearing about Segway's regulatory challenges. Mark Cuban, who is leaving "Shark Tank" after Season 16, declined to invest after learning that the SBU was manufactured overseas, making it hard to do quality control. However, the pitch took a turn when the pair revealed that their proprietary technology was already being licensed to electric bike manufacturers and generating $25,000 in royalties within three months. Herjavec quickly offered $300,000 for 33% equity, and O'Leary joined the deal. Wood and Martschinske accepted their offer.
The SBU Unicycle after Shark Tank
Despite accepting a deal with Herjavec and O'Leary on the show, it never closed after the episode aired in October 2012. In an interview with Washington-based newspaper The Columbian a year later, Martschinske disclosed that he and Wood ultimately withdrew from the agreement because it "was not a good deal for us, but the publicity was great." Despite not getting the financial banking from the two Sharks, Martschinske admitted that their exposure on ABC's hit show was more than enough. It already resulted in a significant boost in sales after the episode aired. Even the reruns led to spikes in inquiries on their Focus Designs website. The increased visibility also led to additional media features, including appearances on popular television shows such as the science-focused series "MythBusters" and the comedy show "Tosh.0."
These product placements helped sustain interest in the SBU for a while. Focus Designs also expanded distribution when interest in the SBU skyrocketed. The company started selling the SBU on Amazon as well as its website. For a while, Wood and Martschinske's electric unicycle was doing so well that not signing a deal with the Sharks seemed like the right choice. However, long-term sales eventually failed to meet expectations. By 2015, Focus Designs discontinued the product, and its availability gradually faded. Though the Focus Designs website is still up, it lists the SBU V3 — the last version of the product and the one showcased on "Shark Tank" — as discontinued. The SBU has also been pulled from Amazon's marketplace.
Why did SBU Unicycle go out of business?
One possible reason for the SBU's discontinuation was stiff competition. As electric rideables gained popularity after the SBU's "Shark Tank" appearance, several companies introduced similar products that were more affordable or offered additional features. The Solowheel Extreme, for example, became a strong competitor with its unique design. Other alternatives, such as electric scooters and skateboards, also gained traction as they were more beginner-friendly. Today, many similar products are sold on Amazon for less than the SBU's $1,795 retail price. The SBU also struggled with its niche appeal. Although one could say it was a groundbreaking product, its high price point and learning curve limited its potential to reach a wider customer base.
Unlike electric scooters, which can be widely adopted for urban commuting, the SBU required more skill and practice to operate confidently in public. This made it less appealing to the average consumer seeking convenient transportation. Regulatory concerns must have also played a role in the SBU's downfall. As O'Leary pointed out during the "Shark Tank" pitch, restrictions on personal electric vehicles in certain cities made it difficult for products like the SBU to gain mainstream acceptance. As of 2024, 28 states and Washington, D.C. have passed laws to regulate the use of electric rideables in public. Without clear policies supporting its use in public spaces, the SBU could not break free from its niche market.
What happened to the SBU co-founders after the product was discontinued?
Although the SBU electric unicycle is no longer available, the Focus Designs co-founders have continued working on product development. Based on Wood's LinkedIn profile, he is still managing Focus Designs as its CEO, and he remains part of the personal electric vehicle industry. A year before the SBU was discontinued, he started working with Future Motion, the company behind the Onewheel — a self-balancing rideable that is essentially a single-wheel skateboard. Today, he serves as the director of control systems at Future Motion. According to Wood, he is always looking for opportunities to make innovative products, and his passion for developing cutting-edge technology also did not waver after the SBU folded. He went on to develop the control systems for many similar products, including the unicycle-inspired Solowheel, self-balancing hoverboard Hovertrax, iShine, RYNO, and now, Onewheel.
On the other hand, Martschinske moved on from the electric rideables industry after the SBU was discontinued. While he no longer focuses on personal transportation devices, his career remains centered around developing new technology. According to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as the vice president of products at Freedom Atlantic, a company specializing in military-grade electronic equipment. Per Martschinske's Instagram, he got married in the same year he and his former collaborator appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 4. In 2024, he celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife. When not busy with work, he likes doing DIY projects at home with his spouse and two daughters.