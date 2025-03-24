What Happened To The SBU Unicycle From Shark Tank Season 4?

Unicycles are mostly used for tricks and stunts instead of as a regular mode of transportation mostly because they're much harder to balance and ride safely than bicycles. However, two budding entrepreneurs wanted to change that with their invention, the SBU (Self-Balancing Unicycle). The innovative electric-powered unicycle was designed to make one-wheeled transportation more accessible and easier to manage. The SBU featured gyroscopic sensors and proprietary control technology to help riders maintain stability.

According to business partners Daniel Wood and David Martschinkse, the SBU could reach speeds of up to 12.5 mph and go up to 10 miles on a full charge. They marketed it as a convenient, hands-free personal transporter for urban environments after developing the product under their company, Focus Designs, starting in 2008. The SBU was precision-crafted with a durable alloy frame, so it could be portable and still support up to 325 pounds. Riders only needed to lean forward or backward to operate the unicycle, similar to a Segway. One big difference was that the SBU had no handlebars, so it offered a completely hands-free experience.

In 2012, Wood and Martschinkse sought funding for the expansion of their business. The business partners entered "Shark Tank" in Season 4, episode 7 — the same episode where the Scrub Daddy appeared and earlier in the season than the pitch for the VerbalizeIt translation app — with the goal of impressing the Sharks and securing an investment.

