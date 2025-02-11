What Happened To The VerbalizeIt Translation App From Shark Tank Season 4

Technological advancements have made it possible for people across the world to connect almost instantaneously. However, since not everyone speaks the same language, translation services are often needed for assistance. Global travel and international business are two areas where translation services flourish, since they require the seamless communication of often important information. Technology has made strides with machine translation tools like these text-to-speech apps for foreign languages, but nuances like dialects and cultural context pose challenges that only human translators can effectively address. This gap between technology and genuine human understanding is where innovative solutions like VerbalizeIt found their niche.

VerbalizeIt was developed by Wharton Business School graduates Ryan Frankel and Kunal Sarda to connect users with live human translators via a smartphone app or web browser. The pair got the idea after they both struggled with language barriers while traveling abroad. Seeing a need for a system that could bridge this gap, they began building a network of human translators and a way to access them in real time.

With this solid business concept on hand and a growing network of translators, Frankel and Sarda took VerbalizeIt to ABC's "Shark Tank" in Season 4 about a month after its launch. If you can remember back to 2013, you might also recall a Season 4 pitch for the nPowerPeg kinetic recharging device. In their appearance on Episode 26 that season, Frankel and Sarda sought an investment that would help them expand their company's operations. But while their idea sparked interest among the Sharks and millions of viewers, VerbalizeIt's appearance on "Shark Tank" proved to be just the beginning of its evolution.

