Starlink's New Plan Is Incredibly Cheap, But There's A Catch

SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is not exactly known for affordability, given that a standard plan for home users sets users back by at least $80 per month. Today, new users browsing Starlink's U.S. website will mostly come across the aforementioned $80 "Residential Lite" plan, as well as the more expensive (and faster) Residential plan that will set users back by $120 per month. Starlink also offers an even more affordable plan under the "Roam" customer category, starting at just $50 per month, which specifically targets users who are nomads and spend most of their time in RVs and campers.

Advertisement

It is quite surprising, therefore, to see Starlink announce a new plan that costs users just $10 per month. According to a PCMag report, the plan was reportedly rolled out to several U.S. subscribers in mid-March 2025, with most of them receiving an official email from Starlink with the information. At $10, it is five times cheaper than the company's previously most inexpensive plan.

Given how affordable this new plan from Starlink is, it goes without saying that it comes with a significant catch. In this instance, the catch is that the $10 plan only offers users a paltry 10 GB of data to be used across the entire month. For every GB consumed over and above the 10 GB cap, Starlink will bill you $2, transforming it into one of the company's most expensive plans if you're not careful.

Advertisement