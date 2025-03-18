Starlink's New Plan Is Incredibly Cheap, But There's A Catch
SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, is not exactly known for affordability, given that a standard plan for home users sets users back by at least $80 per month. Today, new users browsing Starlink's U.S. website will mostly come across the aforementioned $80 "Residential Lite" plan, as well as the more expensive (and faster) Residential plan that will set users back by $120 per month. Starlink also offers an even more affordable plan under the "Roam" customer category, starting at just $50 per month, which specifically targets users who are nomads and spend most of their time in RVs and campers.
It is quite surprising, therefore, to see Starlink announce a new plan that costs users just $10 per month. According to a PCMag report, the plan was reportedly rolled out to several U.S. subscribers in mid-March 2025, with most of them receiving an official email from Starlink with the information. At $10, it is five times cheaper than the company's previously most inexpensive plan.
Given how affordable this new plan from Starlink is, it goes without saying that it comes with a significant catch. In this instance, the catch is that the $10 plan only offers users a paltry 10 GB of data to be used across the entire month. For every GB consumed over and above the 10 GB cap, Starlink will bill you $2, transforming it into one of the company's most expensive plans if you're not careful.
$10 Starlink plan: Who is it for?
Given the low 10 GB data cap for this cheaper Starlink plan, it doesn't seem to be something that is targeted for standard, mainstream customers who intend to use the satellite-based internet service on a regular basis. This becomes patently evident from the promotional email that Starlink sent to customers advertising the plan. Per PcMag, the message reads, "Get online with no downtime in case of emergencies. You can use Roam on the go, with countrywide coverage, in-motion use, international travel, and coastal coverage."
As evident from the email, Starlink is positioning the $10 plan to be something to be used in emergencies or during weekend travel. It is pertinent to note that the new 10 GB plan is also part of Starlink's "Roam" tier. The plan is not currently being offered for people who are on the residential tier.
Starlink's newest, most affordable $10 plan is the latest in a series of relatively affordable plans that the company has been rolling out for the past several months. It started off with a $50 per month plan that the company offered to Roam tier users in January 2025. In March, Starlink also started offering the aforementioned $80 plan under the "Residential Lite" plan, this time, targeted at residential users.