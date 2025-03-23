What Is A G-Power BMW? 3 Things To Know About The Car Tuner

In many ways, the impact of the aerospace industry on the automotive industry makes sense, especially when it comes to materials manufacturing. Because of this, it's no wonder that G-Power makes use of an aerospace staple for its renowned wheels: 6061 aluminum.

If you're wondering what it is, 6061 aluminum is a blend of mostly magnesium and silicon. In the past, it had gone by other names, such as "Alloy 61S" and "structural aluminum". Considered a common alloy, it has actually been around since 1935. Gabrian mentions that as a material, it's generally good in terms of being able to keep corrosion at bay, machinability, and workability. In practical aspects, this makes G-Power rims light, as well as strong. In fact, G-Power claims that this technology makes its rims "the lightest in their class." In addition, the company does mention that it's willing to let you choose the color for some products, like the Diamond-Cut V1.

Previously, we've also mentioned how Shelby uses the same type of aluminum for its wheels on its GT500 KR. Not to mention, apart from being used in aerospace and wheel rims, this particular type of aluminum can also be found in things like piping and high-tech sleds.

