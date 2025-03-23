What Is A G-Power BMW? 3 Things To Know About The Car Tuner
If you're a fan of custom cars with remarkable craftsmanship, you may have heard the name G-Power before. Synonymous with both beautiful and powerful vehicles, G-Power has been a global leader in tuning for decades. In the past, we've mentioned that many of BMW's most expensive vehicles were customized by G-Power, such as the 2008 BMW M5 G-Power Hurricane, 2011 BMW M3 GTS G-Power, the 2009 BMW M6 G-Power Hurricane CS, and the 2011 BMW X6 G-Power Typhoon S. And the reason people are willing to pay a pretty penny for the company to touch their beloved BMWs? Well, it has a knack for unleashing the monster inside it. Since 1983, it has used a combination of performance enhancing technology to take vehicles to the next level, whether through software, turbochargers, exhaust systems, aerodynamics, or even just aesthetics. If you're wondering what else sets G-Power apart as a car tuner, here are some things you might not know.
G-Power has authorized retailers globally
Even after more than 30 years of operations, G-Power still has its headquarters in Gachenbach, Germany. However, G-Power has authorized retailers in Europe, such as Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, France, Poland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Portugal. In addition, it also has retailers in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, South Africa, and Australia. Lastly, in Asia, it has dealers in India, Taiwan, China, Japan. As of writing, both G-Power's Russian dealers in Krasnodar and Moscow are listed as temporarily suspended.
If there isn't one in your country (or you can't afford to get one in general), there are other ways to show your love for the German brand. For people who want a little bit of the G-Power energy on a budget, it does sell a variety of emblems that you can slap on your car. For example, the G-POWER steering wheel emblem is only €9.90 or around $10.38. There's also the G-Power emblem for your car's hood or truck that you can get for €29.90 or around $31.37 per piece, which comes in two sizes: 77mm and 70mm.
Its wheel designs are inspired by aerospace technology
In many ways, the impact of the aerospace industry on the automotive industry makes sense, especially when it comes to materials manufacturing. Because of this, it's no wonder that G-Power makes use of an aerospace staple for its renowned wheels: 6061 aluminum.
If you're wondering what it is, 6061 aluminum is a blend of mostly magnesium and silicon. In the past, it had gone by other names, such as "Alloy 61S" and "structural aluminum". Considered a common alloy, it has actually been around since 1935. Gabrian mentions that as a material, it's generally good in terms of being able to keep corrosion at bay, machinability, and workability. In practical aspects, this makes G-Power rims light, as well as strong. In fact, G-Power claims that this technology makes its rims "the lightest in their class." In addition, the company does mention that it's willing to let you choose the color for some products, like the Diamond-Cut V1.
Previously, we've also mentioned how Shelby uses the same type of aluminum for its wheels on its GT500 KR. Not to mention, apart from being used in aerospace and wheel rims, this particular type of aluminum can also be found in things like piping and high-tech sleds.
Pricing isn't straightforward
Since G-Power is made with personalization in mind, there's no one, single catalogue that tells you how much everything it can do costs. For example, G-Power managed to upgrade the BMW M6 into a 987 horsepower menace in a 2015 commission. But, it's important to know that not only do you need to bring in your own car, but the prices for every build will also vary, and you'll need to confirm the rates.
However, while prices aren't standard, G-Power does mention that it has a Design and Creative department, which has the sole purpose of making sure you get an elegant, visually stunning car. In tandem with its Development department, G-Power also makes sure not to mess with existing technical aspects. Lastly, before your G-Power tuned car gets back to you, the tuner says it also does tests in both a controller setting and the open road.