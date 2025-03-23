What Kind Of Ferrari Was In Magnum PI, And What Happened To The Originals After Filming?

During its eight seasons, Magnum PI, used three different Ferrari models. In the first season, Magnum was behind the wheel of a 1979 308 version which included carburetors. Then a few seasons into the shows run, they swapped out the 308 carburetor model for the GTSi with fuel-injection. Toward the end of the shows production, the Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole would take the place of the GTSi. For those not extremely familiar with classic Ferrari's, there are subtle differences between the models for eagle-eyed viewers focusing on exterior elements like the door mirrors, and hood venting, among other small details.

Advertisement

While these early 80s Italian sports cars were undoubtably stunning to look at, the reality was their performance was a bit lackluster. In fact, the last 308 used on the show (the Quattrovalvole), featured the most robust configuration, but its V8 only generated 176 kW (kilowatts) or (236 horsepower). Of course, underwhelming performance doesn't extend to the automaker's latest offerings, as we found out in our 2024 Ferrari Roma Spider review.

Another interesting aspect of the Ferrari's used on Magnum PI, was that each one had to be specially altered due to actor Tom Selleck's tall height. Not only was foam removed from the driver's seat and pushed back to the farthest setting, but the crew often chose to shoot Magnum driving without the top, because it allowed the actor to fit better in the car.

Advertisement