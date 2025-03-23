What Is A 3-Percenter Motorcycle Club?

There are many kinds of motorcycle clubs, varying in purpose or orientation. They include riding clubs, owner's clubs, owner's groups, and moto groups. Generally, however, motorcycle clubs can be divided into two distinct types: the outlaw motorcycle gang and the motorcycle community club.

Advertisement

The outlaw motorcycle gang is what pften comes to mind when people think of motorcycle clubs. These are organized, with defined member hierarchy, and strict regulations, such as the one-percenter motorycle clubs, among which are the Big Four Outlaw MCs: Bandidos, Pagans, Outlaws, and Hells Angels. The one-percenters get that name from the idea that only 1% of motorcyclists are outlaws.

Motorcycle community clubs, meanwhile, are less structured, may have looser regulations, and a less formal membership structure, with emphasis on the social aspect of motorcycle riding. Among these clubs is the Three Percenters Motorcycle Club. Founded in Britain in 1991, the club describes itself as friendly and informal, with most members based in the U.K., but with members worldwide. The name refers to the estimated percentage of addicts who stay clean and sober. One of its membership requirements is for applicants to be three months in recovery from their addiction, and surprisingly for a motorcycle club, it doesn't require members to own or ride a motorcycle.

Advertisement

In the U.S., though, a "three-percenter" has a very different meaning. It's a meaning laden with political weight.