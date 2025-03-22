How To Invert The Screen Colors On Your Chromebook
There are several things you can do to customize your Chromebook experience and make it comfortable to use. For instance, you can enable dark mode to make ChromeOS easier on the eyes, especially at night. For added convenience, you can even schedule the dark mode to turn on automatically at specific times.
That said, enabling dark mode may not always be enough. If you're using an app that doesn't support dark mode, like Google Docs or Sheets, it will still appear with white backgrounds and strain your eyes. In such cases, your next best option may be to invert screen colors on your Chromebook.
Enabling color inversion can also be helpful for those with low vision or anyone who finds bright colors uncomfortable. Fortunately, Chromebook offers more than one way to invert screen colors. Below, we'll walk you through these methods and explain how this mode affects your Chromebook's display.
How to enable screen color inversion on Chromebook
Google's ChromeOS makes it easy to invert screen colors. Here's how you can enable or disable this mode via the Settings app.
- Go to your Chromebook desktop.
- Click on the time in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- In the Quick Settings panel, click the gear-shaped icon to launch the Settings app.
- Go to the Accessibility tab in the left pane.
- Click the Display and magnification option on your right.
- Finally, turn on the toggle next to Color inversion.
Once you complete the above steps, the colors on your Chromebook screen will be inverted. If you need to toggle this mode on and off frequently, there's a quicker way. You can press the Ctrl + Search + H keyboard shortcut on your Chromebook, then click the Continue button to enable the mode. You can use the same shortcut to turn off inverted colors and return to normal screen colors.
What does color inversion on Chromebook do and how is it different from dark mode?
Color inversion is an accessibility feature on Chromebook that aims to improve screen readability. As the name suggests, it swaps bright colors for dark ones and vice versa. Once enabled, it applies to everything on your Chromebook screen, from icons to images. This makes content easier to read, especially in places where there's too much light. Further, it also helps reduce the screen glare effects caused by sunlight or overhead lights.
While color inversion may seem similar to dark mode, they are not the same. A major difference is that color inversion applies to every element on the screen, whereas dark mode only typically replaces light backgrounds with darker ones. Dark mode needs to be enabled for each of your apps separately, so if an app doesn't support it, you can't use it in dark mode. Compared to this, color inversion works across all apps and screen elements, so you don't need to worry about compatibility.