How To Invert The Screen Colors On Your Chromebook

There are several things you can do to customize your Chromebook experience and make it comfortable to use. For instance, you can enable dark mode to make ChromeOS easier on the eyes, especially at night. For added convenience, you can even schedule the dark mode to turn on automatically at specific times.

Advertisement

That said, enabling dark mode may not always be enough. If you're using an app that doesn't support dark mode, like Google Docs or Sheets, it will still appear with white backgrounds and strain your eyes. In such cases, your next best option may be to invert screen colors on your Chromebook.

Enabling color inversion can also be helpful for those with low vision or anyone who finds bright colors uncomfortable. Fortunately, Chromebook offers more than one way to invert screen colors. Below, we'll walk you through these methods and explain how this mode affects your Chromebook's display.