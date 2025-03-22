Corvette Museum Sinkhole: How Did It Happen And How Many Cars Were Lost?

The Corvette Museum sinkhole disaster happened on February 12, 2014, at 5:38 AM in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It occurred when the Corvette Museum's floor collapsed due to a sinkhole that had opened up underneath one of its display areas. A total of eight Corvettes fell into the large sinkhole, which was 60 feet long, 40 feet wide, and 30 feet deep.

The opening up of the Corvette Museum sinkhole was caused when the roof of a prehistoric cave located underneath the Museum collapsed. The bedrock in that part of Kentucky is made of karst, which is a type of soluble rock that can include marble, gypsum, or limestone. When exposed to water, the bedrock can dissolve. This situation can lead to the formation of a sinkhole, which is exactly what happened in the Corvette Museum incident.

This event was captured as it happened, on security camera footage that was being shot from the Corvette Museum's Skydome, the exhibit hall where the sinkhole opened up. This footage went viral, and the Corvette Museum quickly realized that it could make some excellent lemonade from the lemons it had been given. The story of the repairs to fix the sinkhole damage, as well as the restoration efforts to several of the affected Corvettes, has kept the spotlight on the Corvette Museum and has greatly aided its fundraising efforts. An exhibition that began on February 12, 2024, 10 years to the day that the sinkhole struck, ran through September 15, 2024. It was called "Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined."

