How To Set Up An Apple Recovery Key (And Why You Should)
Whether you're new to the Apple ecosystem or have been a loyal part of it since the early days, you probably know just how important your Apple Account (formerly known as an Apple ID) is. From using it to download apps from the App Store, accessing services like Apple Music, staying connected with your loved ones via iMessage and FaceTime, and even storing all your passwords, your Apple Account is quite literally the backbone holding up the Apple experience. Something you've likely experienced at least once is attempting to log into your account only to realize you've suddenly forgotten your password. Naturally, you'll frantically enter every combination you've ever used, hoping one of them will do the trick.
If you've exhausted every possible password you've used in your life yet still have no luck, the next best thing is to reset it. Unless you have a trusted device that you can use to reset your password on hand, you'll need to go through account recovery. This refers to a process where Apple will help you regain access by verifying your identity. Unfortunately, this process can be quite lengthy and tedious, sometimes requiring you to wait several days before you can re-access your Apple Account. Thankfully, there's a sure-fire way to regain access to your Apple Account if you ever lose access to it, even without a trusted device or the hassle of account recovery. You can use an Apple recovery key to do so, but the catch is that you'll need to set it up beforehand.
What Is An Apple Recovery Key?
An Apple recovery key is a 28-character alphanumeric code that, as mentioned above, can be used to recover your Apple Account anytime you lose access to it. A lot of people overestimate how secure passwords are. Most are concocted using predictable patterns and common words that hackers can crack with ease, even more quickly with Artificial Intelligence. That's one of the many reasons why relying solely on a password isn't enough to keep your Apple Account secure, especially when it holds so much of your personal data and grants access to nearly everything on your Apple devices.
Thankfully, an Apple recovery key helps with this, too, by adding an extra layer of security to your account. If an attacker ever tries to reset your password to gain access to your Apple Account, they'll need to enter your recovery key along with a verification code sent to your trusted phone number or have access to a trusted device secured with a passcode or password. Since an Apple recovery key is 28 characters long, made up of a mix of letters, numbers, and characters, and known to only you, it's nearly impossible for an attacker to bypass this extra layer of security.
Keep in mind, though, that once you create a recovery key, you'll no longer be able to use the standard account recovery process. So, if you ever forget your key and lose access to your account entirely, you'll unfortunately have no choice but to say goodbye to it permanently.
How To Set Up Your Apple Recovery Key
You can set up your recovery key using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Every Apple Account can only have one recovery key, meaning that once you set it up on a single device, it'll apply to all devices signed into the same account. Here's what you need to do:
-
Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Sign-In & Security.
-
Select "Recovery Key" under the "Recovery Methods" header.
-
Tap "Continue".
-
A prompt may appear asking if you're sure you want to create a recovery key. If you'd like to proceed, tap "Use Recovery Key".
-
Authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or by entering your passcode. On a Mac, enter your administrator password.
-
To access your iCloud data, you may need to enter a code sent to a trusted Apple device. Tap "Send Code" and enter the six-digit code. If you don't have a device nearby, tap "My Devices Aren't Close By." If you choose this option, you might need to contact your recovery contact (if you have one set up).
-
Wait a few seconds, and your 28-character recovery key will appear. At this stage, make sure to print it or write it down and store it in a secure place.Advertisement
-
When you're ready, tap "Continue" and enter your recovery key to verify.
-
Finally, tap "Next" on your iPhone or iPad or "Done" on your Mac.
It's even simpler to turn off your recovery key. On an iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > [Your Name] > Sign-In & Security > Recovery Key and tap "Remove Recovery Key". On Mac, click "Turn Off" instead. If you misplace your recovery key, you can also generate a new one on the same page by tapping "Create New Recovery Key" ("Create New" on Mac).