How To Set Up An Apple Recovery Key (And Why You Should)

Whether you're new to the Apple ecosystem or have been a loyal part of it since the early days, you probably know just how important your Apple Account (formerly known as an Apple ID) is. From using it to download apps from the App Store, accessing services like Apple Music, staying connected with your loved ones via iMessage and FaceTime, and even storing all your passwords, your Apple Account is quite literally the backbone holding up the Apple experience. Something you've likely experienced at least once is attempting to log into your account only to realize you've suddenly forgotten your password. Naturally, you'll frantically enter every combination you've ever used, hoping one of them will do the trick.

If you've exhausted every possible password you've used in your life yet still have no luck, the next best thing is to reset it. Unless you have a trusted device that you can use to reset your password on hand, you'll need to go through account recovery. This refers to a process where Apple will help you regain access by verifying your identity. Unfortunately, this process can be quite lengthy and tedious, sometimes requiring you to wait several days before you can re-access your Apple Account. Thankfully, there's a sure-fire way to regain access to your Apple Account if you ever lose access to it, even without a trusted device or the hassle of account recovery. You can use an Apple recovery key to do so, but the catch is that you'll need to set it up beforehand.

