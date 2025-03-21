Why One AirPod May Be Louder Than The Other (And How To Fix It)?
When it comes to wireless earbuds, the general consensus is that it's pretty hard to outdo the performance of Apple AirPods. Our review of the Apple AirPods 4 found that they delivered solid sound quality, although some may struggle with the fit. Whatever shortcomings the AirPods might have, they generally deliver clear audio, reliable connectivity, and work smoothly with other Apple devices. As good as they are at doing what they were designed for, issues do occasionally pop up — like one AirPod sounding louder than the other — that can take away from the listening experience.
When that happens, you may be able to hear the sound crystal clear through one AirPod while the other's sound is muffled and difficult to make out. Anyone who's had this problem would likely agree that it can be as frustrating as dealing with a pair of AirPods that keep disconnecting — you want to find a solution as quickly as possible. While one AirPod being louder than the other may cause you some concern, in most cases, you don't have to worry about expensive repairs or permanent damage. A few quick fixes, like a good cleaning or adjusting the audio balance, will likely fix the problem.
Why is one AirPod louder than the other?
Before you give up and swap your AirPods for a more affordable alternative, there are a few things worth checking that could be causing one AirPod to be louder than another. If you've had your AirPods for more than a couple of months, there's a good chance they've accumulated a fair amount of earwax, dust, and other grime. When all of this gunk finds its way into the speaker meshes of your AirPods, it can cause the sound to become muffled by blocking the tiny openings, which can reduce the sound quality and volume of the affected AirPod.
If there isn't any build-up on the speaker meshes of your AirPods, the problem could be with your audio settings. You may have been fiddling around in audio settings and accidentally changed your device's audio balance, for instance. Software glitches can also cause problems with your AirPods audio, as well as not having the right ear tip fit if you're using AirPods Pro. While it's unusual, occasionally, a damaged speaker or internal component is responsible for the uneven sound between a pair of AirPods.
Clean your AirPods and adjust the volume
The first thing you want to do is examine the problematic AirPod to see if it needs to be cleaned. Even if your AirPods appear clean on the surface, you may want to clean them just in case. Apple says cleaning your AirPod case with alcohol won't damage it, but you should not use any liquids on the speaker mesh. Instead, you should clean the AirPod meshes with a toothbrush that has been dipped in micellar water, then wipe down the body with a slightly damp cloth and let them dry for at least two hours before charging or using them again.
If you suspect the problem is your audio settings, you can adjust those to see if that fixes the problem. If you're using an iPhone or iPad, you can do this by going to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual. Next, adjust the Balance slider so that the audio volume balance is in the center. On a Mac, go to the Apple menu > System Settings, then click Sound. Choose your AirPods from the list of sound output devices, then drag the Balance slider to adjust the balance.
Reset your AirPods
If you've tried cleaning your AirPods and adjusting the audio settings and the volume is still uneven, you might need to reset and re-pair them with your device.
Follow these steps to reset your AirPods 1, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, or AirPods Pro:
- Put your AirPods in their charging case, close the lid, and wait at least 30 seconds.
- On your iPod or iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the More Info Button.
- Tap Forget This Device, tap again to confirm.
- Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds.
- Wait until the status light on the front of the case flashes amber, then white.
- Open your case and reconnect your AirPods.
Follow these steps to reset AirPods 4:
- Put your AirPods in their charging case, close the lid, and wait at least 30 seconds.
- On your iPod or iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the More Info Button.
- Tap Forget This Device, tap again to confirm.
- While the white status light is on, double-tap the front of the case.
- When the status light flashes white, double-tap again.
- When the status light flashes faster, double-tap once more.
- When the status light flashes amber and then white, you can reconnect your AirPods.
Once you've gone through these steps, test your AirPods to see if the volume is balanced. If you're still experiencing problems, contact Apple support and check to see if your AirPods are still under warranty. If you have AppleCare+, you may be able to get your AirPods repaired or replaced, even if they're outside of the warranty.