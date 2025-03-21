Why One AirPod May Be Louder Than The Other (And How To Fix It)?

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the general consensus is that it's pretty hard to outdo the performance of Apple AirPods. Our review of the Apple AirPods 4 found that they delivered solid sound quality, although some may struggle with the fit. Whatever shortcomings the AirPods might have, they generally deliver clear audio, reliable connectivity, and work smoothly with other Apple devices. As good as they are at doing what they were designed for, issues do occasionally pop up — like one AirPod sounding louder than the other — that can take away from the listening experience.

When that happens, you may be able to hear the sound crystal clear through one AirPod while the other's sound is muffled and difficult to make out. Anyone who's had this problem would likely agree that it can be as frustrating as dealing with a pair of AirPods that keep disconnecting — you want to find a solution as quickly as possible. While one AirPod being louder than the other may cause you some concern, in most cases, you don't have to worry about expensive repairs or permanent damage. A few quick fixes, like a good cleaning or adjusting the audio balance, will likely fix the problem.