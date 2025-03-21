Is The Hisense C2 Ultra's Sound System Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say
In the earlier days of digital projectors, you would need to plug an external speaker into the device to get any audio from the video you were playing, not unlike plugging speakers into a computer tower. It wasn't horrible, but it was a bit inconvenient, especially if you didn't have a good speaker on hand. This is why a lot of newer digital projectors from major brands have opted instead to have speakers built right in and save you the effort.
One such example of this modern design is the Hisense C2 Ultra, a TriChroma laser mini projector. This projector has a JBL speaker with Dolby sound built right into it, providing distinctive sound in sync with whatever you're watching. However, given this is a mini projector, it'd be fair to wonder how good the audio quality would be on something small to fit on an end table in your living room. Arguably, the one thing less preferable than a speakerless projector is a projector with a sub-standard speaker, after all. According to publications and tech YouTubers who have looked at the device, the audio quality is more than sufficient, at least for casual use.
The Hisense C2 Ultra has a built-in JBL speaker
Briefly, let's cover what the Hisense C2 Ultra is packing in the audio department in greater detail. According to the projector's specs on the Hisense website, its internal sound setup is a 20W JBL sound system, which is comprised of two separate 10W speakers with a 2.1 channel. This speaker is equipped with both Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos surround sound functionality.
In addition to these main speakers, the C2 Ultra is also equipped with a dedicated subwoofer. which is designed to enhance the overall audio balance. This subwoofer's specs include 20W bass, 1.2L deep bass, and a low sound range of 50Hz. The projector also utilizes DTS:X 3D surround sound, which is designed to work in tandem with 3D visuals to add proper sound depth and detail. Hisense's website boasts that these features make high-definition, 3D viewing more immersive and realistic.
Reviews are generally positive on the projector's sound quality
It's one thing for a device's spec sheet to list its positives, but can that list of positives stand up against the scrutinizing eye of tech professionals? At least in the particular case of the Hisense C2 Ultra's sound system, the answer is apparently yes. Based on feedback from several tech publications and YouTubers, the audio quality on this projector is quite good.
M. David Stone of PC Magazine says that the C2 Ultra's JBL Speaker setup produces enough volume to comfortably fill the entirety of a large family room, with high enough sound quality that an external speaker shouldn't be necessary (though you do have the option to plug an external speaker in if you want). The device's menu also has a lag adjustment feature in case the audio isn't properly syncing with the video, allowing you to fine-tune it yourself.
Tech YouTuber Raymond Strazdas was very impressed by the speaker, particularly the 3D audio, which, in his words, simulates audio from behind and above to increase the immersion of whatever you're watching. Strazdas says that unless you're a major audio enthusiast, the speakers are more than sufficient both for viewing and gaming.
Mark Knapp of Tom's Guide had the most critical take on the device. He did generally enjoy it, saying that even at just 20% volume, he could still hear the audio clearly from every corner of a 150-square-foot room. He does note, however, that higher volumes can produce some unpleasant resonance and that the subwoofer has difficulty handling tones below 50Hz. If you just want to use the projector on its own, though, Knapp says the built-in speaker is plenty.