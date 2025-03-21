Is The Hisense C2 Ultra's Sound System Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

It's one thing for a device's spec sheet to list its positives, but can that list of positives stand up against the scrutinizing eye of tech professionals? At least in the particular case of the Hisense C2 Ultra's sound system, the answer is apparently yes. Based on feedback from several tech publications and YouTubers, the audio quality on this projector is quite good.

M. David Stone of PC Magazine says that the C2 Ultra's JBL Speaker setup produces enough volume to comfortably fill the entirety of a large family room, with high enough sound quality that an external speaker shouldn't be necessary (though you do have the option to plug an external speaker in if you want). The device's menu also has a lag adjustment feature in case the audio isn't properly syncing with the video, allowing you to fine-tune it yourself.

Tech YouTuber Raymond Strazdas was very impressed by the speaker, particularly the 3D audio, which, in his words, simulates audio from behind and above to increase the immersion of whatever you're watching. Strazdas says that unless you're a major audio enthusiast, the speakers are more than sufficient both for viewing and gaming.

Mark Knapp of Tom's Guide had the most critical take on the device. He did generally enjoy it, saying that even at just 20% volume, he could still hear the audio clearly from every corner of a 150-square-foot room. He does note, however, that higher volumes can produce some unpleasant resonance and that the subwoofer has difficulty handling tones below 50Hz. If you just want to use the projector on its own, though, Knapp says the built-in speaker is plenty.